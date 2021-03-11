Knicks legend Patrick Ewing frustrated after being stopped by MSG security: 'They should know who the hell I am!'

Patrick Ewing at NBA lottery for Knicks

Just about every Knicks fan, no matter their age, should know who Patrick Ewing is, since he's arguably the best player to ever don the blue and orange.

But it seems like not everyone in New York recognizes him these days, and he's not happy about it.

Ewing, who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown men's basketball team, said during a news conference Thursday that he wants to get in touch with Knicks owner James Dolan because he keeps getting stopped by security at Madison Square Garden, and getting his passes double checked.

“I thought this was my house! They should know who the hell I am!" Ewing said about the Garden.

The 7-foot big man out of Georgetown spent 15 of his 17 years in the NBA playing for the Knicks after being selected by them with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985.

In his 15 seasons in New York, Ewing was an 11-time All-Star and averaged 22.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. His jersey No. 33 is one of just nine to be retired by the team and can be seen hanging up in the rafters of the Garden.

The Knicks organization and Dolan have been in hot water with former players before, like when Charles Oakley was dragged out of -- and later briefly banned from -- MSG for allegedly yelling at Dolan during a game.

Things have obviously not escalated to that, but it'll be interesting to see what avenue Dolan takes in responding to Ewing's frustration.