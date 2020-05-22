Knicks’ legend, Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing hospitalized due to COVID-19

Patrick Ewing, the legendary Knick big man and current head coach of Georgetown basketball, announced he is hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020





The details of Ewing’s case are not known, but it was severe enough for him to be hospitalized. Ewing told Marc Berman of the New York Post he expects to fully recover.

“I’ll be fine and we’ll all get through this.”: Patrick Ewing on his Covid-19 diagnoses. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) May 22, 2020





Ewing, a Hall of Fame player, had been in the spotlight again in recent weeks because of The Last Dance documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Ewing’s Knicks had been one of the biggest rivals of those Jordan teams in the early 1990s. Plus, Ewing was a member of the 1992 Dream Team.

Ewing is one of a number of people around the NBA to test positive for the virus, including players — Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and several unnamed players — plus Knicks owner James Dolan and staff members on several teams.

Ewing is a Hall of Fame player, a 7-time All-NBA player and 11-time All-Star who was one of the dominant big men of his era. After his playing days, he became an assistant coach around the league for the Wizards, Rockets, Magic, and Hornets. He interviewed for several NBA coaching jobs but ultimately jumped back to college to coach at his alma mater.

