Knicks 2021 NBA Draft treated image

Here is the latest Knicks news and picks from the 2021 NBA Draft.

FIRST ROUND

No. 19 pick: Traded to Hornets for future first-round pick

After not trading up in the first round, the Knicks then traded their 19th overall pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for a future first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

No. 21 pick: TBD

SECOND ROUND

No. 32 pick: TBD

No. 58 pick: TBD