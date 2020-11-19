Knicks land Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley, selected No. 25 in 2020 NBA Draft

Immanuel Quickley soaks in win

After selecting Dayton’s Obi Toppin with the eighth overall selection, the Knicks then landed Immanuel Quickley, who was taken with the No. 25 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

After originally drafting Argentinian forward Leandro Bolmaro with the No. 23 pick, the Knicks then traded that pick to Minnesota to land picks 25 and 33, SNY’s Ian Begley confirmed.

Quickley, a 6-foot-3, 188-pound guard out of Kentucky, averaged 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists for the Wildcats during his final collegiate season. He also shot 42.8 percent from the three-point line.

"They're getting a worker, a great kid, a terrific basketball player," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said of Quickley. "Helps build the culture. Great faith, great family. Player of the year in the SEC. We win the league by three games because of how he played and how Tyrese (Maxey) played."

The 21-year-old was a five-star recruit out of high school and was a top-25 recruit nationally.

The Knicks acquired the 23rd pick earlier on Wednesday, sending the 27th and 38th picks to the Utah Jazz. The Knicks also acquired the rights to Ante Tomic in that deal, though he is not expected to play in the NBA.

In Toppin, the Knicks landed a forward with a penchant for scoring and a strong finisher around the rim, and now in selecting Quickley, the Knicks land a combo guard with the ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc.