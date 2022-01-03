Knicks jump in Rajon Rondo trade; Lakers acquire draft rights to Louis Labeyrie

The trade involving Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo now includes the New York Knicks.

The three-team deal still sends Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Lakers will no longer get Denzel Valentine. Instead, Valentine is being re-routed to the Knicks. New York also received cash considerations from the Lakers.

The Lakers acquired the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, a 29-year-old second-round pick in 2014, who currently plays in Spain. The 6-foot-10 big man is averaging 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20 minutes per game in Liga ACB.

By jumping in the deal, the Knicks saved the Lakers in the luxury tax department, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Knicks saved the Lakers approximately $4M in salary and luxury tax — and give LA the open roster spot that they wanted with the Rondo deal. Adding Valentine to deal gets his entire salary and tax off LA's books. https://t.co/g7x5Leb2ui — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

The Lakers were expected to waive Valentine’s partially guaranteed deal anyway, but this solidifies an open roster spot. Stanley Johnson’s 10-day deal expired Sunday, and he’s proved he should stay on the team for longer.

Labeyrie is not expected to come to the NBA:

None of the draft-rights players are expected to play in the NBA, and essentially Knicks pocket $1.1M to jump on today's trade call with the Cavaliers-Lakers in the Rajon Rondo deal. https://t.co/244ZasxFzk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

List