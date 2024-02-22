Knicks’ Julius Randle progressing, still unsure when he can play again after shoulder injury

The Knicks will return from the All-Star break on Thursday against the 76ers

Though he’s still not ready to return to the court, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle said Wednesday that he’s hopeful he can play again shortly.

Randle, who sustained the dislocated right shoulder near the end of January, said his goal is to play again this season. He was initially supposed to miss up to three weeks , which would have put him back on the court shortly after the All-Star break.

"There's still necessary steps. It's a process to everything. I have to weigh out everything, ultimately, and decide from there," Randle said Wednesday, via ESPN . "But right now, I'm just focused on trying to avoid [surgery], obviously, and get back on the court as soon as I can."

Randle collided with Miami guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. while driving to the basket in their game against the Heat on Jan. 27. Randle landed awkwardly on the court and ran to the locker room. He hasn’t played since.

Julius Randle didn’t rule out surgery, either now or in the offseason, after he sustained a dislocated shoulder last month. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Randle, who earned his third All-Star nod this year, has averaged 24 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season. The 29-year-old is in the second year of a four-year, $117 million deal with the Knicks.

The Knicks will resume their season on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers. They hold a 33-22 record, which is good for fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, with 27 games left in the regular season.

Though it’s unclear when Randle will be able to take the court again, and he said he’s heard “many different options” about whether or not he needs surgery on his shoulder, both he and head coach Tom Thibodeau are preparing for him to play again this spring.