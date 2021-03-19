Knicks' Julius Randle on pace to join Larry Bird as second player ever to pull off these stats

Julius Randle pulls up vs. Spurs blue uniform

Julius Randle is having the best season of his career.

He was named to his first-ever All-Star Game, he competed in the Skills Challenge, and he's putting up career-bests in almost every offensive category. He has propelled the Knicks right into playoff contention.

Randle is currently averaging 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, to go along with knocking down 40.8 percent of his three-pointers.

And Randle is on pace to become just the second player in NBA history to average 20-10-5 on 40 percent shooting from behind the arc -- Larry Bird pulled off that stat line in his 1984-85 MVP season.

Bird racked up 28.7 points and 6.6 assists, while shooting 42.7 percent from three-point land, so Randle's numbers are lagging behind just a bit.

But any time you're "one of two" and the other is Larry Bird, you're doing something right.

The good news for Randle is that he would have to take a step back to not join Bird. With Randle putting up 24.1 points, 11.1 boards, and 6.9 assists on 43.4 percent from three in his last 14 games, there seems to be no signs of slowing down for the 26-year-old.