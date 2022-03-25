Knicks' Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson game-time decisions for Friday's game against Heat

Knicks Julius Randle street clothes looking forward next to Sims

Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are both game-time decisions for the Knicks’ matchup against the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Randle has missed the previous two games with a sore quadricep tendon. Head coach Tom Thibodeau called the injury “day-to-day” and the Knicks split the games he did miss: a 117-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, and a 121-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Robinson is dealing with a back issue, something that has nagged the center all season. He missed Wednesday’s win against the Hornets, a game where rookie Jericho Sims started. Obi Toppin has started at forward for the Knicks in both games Randle has missed.

In addition, Derrick Rose continues to try and get back in the lineup before the season ends. Friday morning, the former MVP took part in shootaround with his teammates but has yet to be cleared for contact.

Rose has not played since injuring his ankle on Dec. 16.

While Randle and Robinson’s status for Friday is still unclear, it should be noted that RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Toppin and Sims wore the starter blues during Friday morning’s shootaround.

The Knicks take on the Heat at 8 p.m.