Knicks’ Julius Randle eliminated in first round of Three-Point Contest

New York Knicks player Julius Randle (30) competes in the 3-Point Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena / Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

Knicks forward Julius Randle was eliminated in the first round of the Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star weekend on Saturday night.

Randle struggled to get going, air-balling his first money-ball. The second rack, located at the wing, was his best one as he drilled 4-of-5 shots. However, he ultimately ended up finishing second to last with a total of 13 points.



Portland Trailblazers superstar Damian Lillard (26 points) took down Buddy Hield (25 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (17 points) in the finals for the victory.

Randle, of course, was selected as a late replacement in the contest, filling in for Portland Trailblazers guard Afernee Simons.

He told reporters Saturday that he was asked to participate in the event after the Atlanta game on Wednesday night and told the league why not. Randle practiced just one time yesterday, and said that he was just going to go out and “have fun with it.”

He was the first Knick to participate in the event since Steve Novak back in 2013, who tied for fourth place. Other Knicks to participate in past events include Danilo Gallinari, Quentin Richardson, Allan Houston, Charlie Ward, Hubert Davis and Trent Tucker.

Randle will get a chance to redeem himself in the All-Star game on Sunday night.