Knicks' Julius Randle 'doing well overall' but still without specific timetable to return

Julius Randle continues to make "good, steady progress" while he rehabs his dislocated shoulder.

“He’s doing well overall. He hasn’t been cleared to practice yet. He’s meeting all the markers. He’s moving around pretty good,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday night after the Knicks’ first practice since the All-Star break. “Just take it day by day, keep doing everything that they’re asking you do. He’s working out twice a day, so he’s doing well overall.”

The Knicks previously said Randle would be re-evaluated this week. Randle suffered a dislocated right shoulder on Jan. 28.

He spent the past three weeks rehabbing the injury, trying to return to the court and avoid season-ending surgery.

SNY reported earlier this month that Randle had made some positive progress during the 2-3 week rehab period. That progress left people within the Knicks increasingly optimistic that Randle would be able to avoid in-season surgery and return prior to the postseason.

Thibodeau didn’t get into any specific timetable for Randle’s return. But he said, generally, that all of the updates surrounding Randle have been positive.

When asked if surgery has been ruled out at this point, Thibodeau said, “I’m not sure, but I think the fact that he’s been working the way he’s been working, those are all good signs. I haven’t heard anything other than he’s making good, steady progress.”

Randle, who is averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists, is a three-time All-Star and two-time All NBA player. (He made his third All-Star team this season but couldn’t participate due to the shoulder injury.)

There are many reasons the Knicks (33-22) are looking forward to a potential Randle return, but here’s one: the club’s three-point shooting should improve if/when Randle returns.

As Sportradar noted, Jalen Brunson (47-for-99), Donte DiVincenzo (40-for-93), OG Anunoby and Josh Hart (combined 18-for-43) are all shooting above 40 percent on three-point attempts off of Randle’s passes.