Knicks’ Julius Randle discusses Jarrett Allen’s ‘unnecessary’ flagrant foul late in Game 2

John Flanigan
·2 min read
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center / Eric Hartline - USA TODAY SPORTS

The Knicks were outhustled and outplayed in all facets of the game in their 107-90 Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

After such a great showing in their series-opening win, the Knicks were flat from beginning to end. To make matters worse, New York had a potentially scary moment late in the fourth quarter of the loss.

With just under 2:30 remaining in the final frame, Julius Randle was driving in for a wide open dunk after Isaiah Hartenstein came up with a steal, when Cleveland center Jarrett Allen came flying in to try and make a big block at the rim.

Randle completed the dunk but landed hard on his back after being bumped by Allen. While some feel this was just a hustle play, Allen ended up being assessed a Flagrant 1.

After staying down for a few minutes, Randle was able to get up and make the free throw to complete the three-point play. He was then subbed out for Obi Toppin.

Thankfully for the Knicks, it seems they may have dodged a bullet, as Randle said he was feeling fine postgame. He also had some comments on the hard foul late in the game.

"At this point it’s irrelevant. I thought it was a little unnecessary. I understand playoff basketball, you don’t give up on plays and I respect that, I’m somebody who plays hard and I respect that," he said. "But typically when you make those kind of plays you run across their body, not through them."

While Tom Thibodeau didn’t want to offer a comment before looking back at the tape, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was quick to defend his center.

"It was a contest of a dunk. They kept playing hard, they kept running through passing lanes. Why would one team play hard and the other one not? There was nothing dirty about that play, it wasn’t a flagrant foul. He contested a shot at the rim, it’s that simple."

Whichever side you agree with one thing's for sure, both of these teams will face off again in Game 3 of this series Friday night at Madison Square Garden. 