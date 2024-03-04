X-rays negative after Knicks’ Jalen Brunson leaves vs. Cavaliers due to knee contusion

X-rays have come back negative on Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson's left knee after he was forced out of Sunday's thrilling win over the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a contusion, head coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Brunson left the contest just under a minute into action after seemingly bumping knees with forward Isaac Okoro on a contested field goal attempt.



The star point guard remained down for a few moments before attempting to get back up, but he was unable to put any weight on his left leg and needed assistance getting to the locker room.

The Knicks initially said Brunson was questionable to return due to a sore left knee, but shortly into the second half he was officially ruled out for the rest of the night.

Thibodeau said there's still not timeline for his return, and more tests will be done on Monday, but it appears the team may've avoided the worst this time.

Without their All-Star point guard, the Knicks put forward a tremendous all-around effort in Sunday's gutsy road win.

Backup point guard Miles McBride played all but 45 seconds and had 16 points off the bench, Donte DiVincenzo contributed 28 points of his own, and Josh Hart recorded his third career triple-double (13-19-10).

