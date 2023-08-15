How Knicks' Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett are dominating ahead of the FIBA World Cup

Jalen Brunson / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

Knicks fans eagerly awaiting the start of the NBA season needn’t fret, as right now two of their top players are dominating international play. Countries are currently playing in exhibition games for the FIBA World Cup, which starts later this month, and Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett are representing theirs as well as anybody.

From the start of Team USA’s training camp, Brunson’s peers praised him for his leadership, and he was rewarded with an immediate starting spot. It’s clear he’s a central focal point of the team and is one of its more veteran players in terms of age and postseason experience.

His impact is felt on the court as much as it is in the locker room and practice, as he’s kept last season’s momentum going into this summer. The opening exhibition against Puerto Rico saw Brunson score 11 points and grab 12 rebounds in what was a competitive game until he settled down the offense and began picking the opponent apart in the third quarter.

Brunson followed that performance up with 11 points and eight assists against Slovenia, another blowout win. Finally, in the second game of a back-to-back, Brunson went a perfect 10-of-10 from the field for 22 points and five assists in a win over Spain.

It’s clear Brunson isn’t just having his usual scoring tears but has stepped into that leadership and floor general role. He’s been willing to do whatever it takes for Team USA to win and has done it well.

North of the border, Team Canada has a stacked team as well, including Barrett coming off a strong postseason run. While he’s not the alpha, given Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s spot on the roster, he’s also been a factor in these early exhibitions.

In their opening win against New Zealand, Barrett contributed 11 points and four rebounds on 50 percent shooting. He followed that up with 12 points on 50 percent shooting in a loss to Germany.

Their third exhibition, also against Germany, was a coming out party. Barrett scored 31 points on 13-of-14 shooting from the field and 4 of 4 shooting from deep in a tight overtime win.

Not only was Barrett lights out, but he made some of the biggest shots of the game, including the last two to tie the game in regulation. His new-look three-point shot has been ultra-reliable as well.

Much of Barrett’s game looks similar, but he’s been much more decisive on his drives and open to finding teammates on those attacks. His finishing has been strong, partially due to the spacing he has around him.

The play from both of these guys should excite Knicks fans for the coming season. We’re looking at Year 2 of Brunson as a full-time starter, following another postseason stardom validation, and Barrett entering Year 5, seemingly having figured a bunch out.

These are only exhibitions, so there are higher stakes games yet to be played, but if their performances thus far are any indication, New York won’t be disappointed in what’s to come.