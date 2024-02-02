Knicks' Jalen Brunson to participate in three-point contest during NBA All-Star weekend

In addition to being named a Eastern Conference reserve for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has also accepted an invitation to participate in the three-point contest.

This is Brunson's first-career appearance during All-Star weekend, and he certainly deserves the honors with the career year he’s been putting together leading New York’s offense.

Entering play on Thursday, the Villanova product has averaged 26.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds across 46 games. He's also shooting a career-high 42 percent from behind the arc while making 2.8 threes per game.

Julius Randle, who was also named a reserve for the third-time in his career, participated in the three-point contest during All-Star weekend last year but he was eliminated in the first round.