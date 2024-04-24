Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart respond to 'idiotic' Villanova backlash from 76ers fans

Philadelphia fans are still upset after the Knicks’ improbable 104-101 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of their first-round series. So much so they are taking their frustrations out on Villanova University.

Following the Knicks win, the official Villanova men’s basketball team Twitter/X account wrote, “Our guys @jalenbrunson1 and @Divincenzo with two HUGE 3s to seal the win in Game 2.”

The responses became a hotbed for 76ers fans to vent. All variations of “Delete this tweet,” “You're not a Philly school” and much more were written in response. This led to Jalen Brunson being asked about the social media comments after Wednesday's practice.

The guard who helped lead the Wildcats to two National Championships in 2016 and 2018 was left searching for words before finally saying, “In their eyes, we’re not a Philly school. But when we win, apparently, we're a Philly school.”

Villanova is about 18 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Josh Hart, who was on the 2016 team, was perplexed by the reactions and the always-honest forward had a more blunt response.

“That’s stupid. We have Villanova in our blood. That’s a bond that goes deeper than where you’re from or who you’re rooting for,” he explained. “We have a bond there that goes beyond basketball and any of that stuff. For Philly fans to be mad about that stuff is idiotic. That’s who we are, we’re a family. We play for the ones who come before us there.

“I don’t care about it. I think it's idiotic that Philly fans are mad about that...Whether they like it or not, Villanova is in our blood.”

Brunson, Hart and fellow Villanova alumni Donte DiVincenzo have helped the Knicks take a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 will take place in Philadelphia on Friday night.