How Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein, Mitchell Robinson will be X-factors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs

The Knicks’ first round playoff opponent is set. Joel Embiid and the 47-35 Philadelphia 76ers loom as the opponent in what is expected to be a fierce east coast clash.

To combat Philadelphia's superstar center, the Knicks will trot out a duo of seven-footers in Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson. Neither player has ever averaged double-digit points in a regular season ever, but they will be crucial to the outcome of this matchup, making them the X-Factors for New York in this series.

The tandem of centers has the unenviable task of trying to slow down Embiid. Though he was limited to just 39 regular season games due to injury, Embiid was awesome when he was healthy. The seven-footer would’ve led the NBA with an average 34.7 points in just 33.6 minutes. After Wednesday's 105-104 play-in win against the Miami Heat, the 76ers are 32-8 when the reigning MVP plays.

Embiid has the full offensive package. He can post up, face-up, put the ball on the floor, shoot from the three-point line and from mid-range. He’s also become a much better passer from earlier in his career. For opposing centers, it’s nearly impossible to guard Embiid without fouling him or giving up a bucket, as he attempts 12.4 free-throw attempts per 36 minutes.

Hartenstein and Robinson both have the size to hang with Embiid, in particular, Hartenstein has good attention to detail which is needed since Embiid’s skill of drawing fouls is unmatched. New York’s perimeter defenders will bring help at times, but the team has to be selective so Philadelphia’s outside threats such as Buddy Hield and Nicolas Batum aren’t given a regular diet of open shots.

Robinson could accumulate fouls throughout this series because he is apt to fall for Embiid’s pump-fakes and foul craftiness. If Hartenstein and Robinson get into foul trouble, the Knicks have options in Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims off the bench. But neither has the size or physicality to hold off an Embiid attack in the paint without giving up easy baskets or racking up fouls.

Embiid is a dominant offensive player and he’s going to score. But if Hartenstein and Robinson can foul at a minimum, and guard him one-on-one, that gives the Knicks an advantage. Both centers will also need to protect the rim against Philadelphia’s hyperactive point guard Tyrese Maxey, who will be relentless in attacking downhill.

Keeping it simple on offense

On the offensive end, Hartenstein and Robinson’s performance will rely heavily on doing the dirty work. Screening will be important. Embiid is likely to be guarding either center since neither is a threat from the perimeter.

Since returning from a left meniscus surgery, Embiid has been stuck in quicksand as he looks to get back in shape, and it’s shown in how he defends the pick and roll. Already reluctant to come out to the perimeter throughout his career, Embiid has been even slower stepping out and contesting on the perimeter.

If Hartenstein or Robinson can set good screens for star point guard Jalen Brunson and movement shooters like Donte DiVincenzo and Bojan Bogdanovic, it can free them up for open looks from mid-range and the three-point line. If the Sixers decide to counter and trap Brunson on the pick and roll, Hartenstein has been able to play 4-on-3 and find an open shooter or finish with his patented floater.

One advantage for the Knicks in the series is on the offensive glass. The 76ers finished the season 25th in defensive rebound rate (rebounding 70.1 percent of potential missed shots). In the play-in game, the 76ers gave up 20 second chance points and 18 offensive rebounds.

Offensive rebounding is a major reason for New York’s offensive success and it was a central factor in the team’s first round win against the Cleveland Cavaliers last year. New York led the NBA in offensive rebound rate this season. Robinson would’ve led the category if he played more games and Hartenstein finished second in the stat among players that qualified.

The combination of Hartenstein and Robinson could be outscored by Embiid in every game of the series. But if both players are able to rebound, protect the rim, screen well and use up the 12 fouls they have between them, it could swing the series in the Knicks' favor.