Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein has had an all-defensive team worthy season

Having a disruptive center is part of the formula for the Knicks to have an elite defense. When they lost starting center Mitchell Robinson to ankle surgery in mid-December, his understudy Isaiah Hartenstein filled in and became one of the best defensive big men in the NBA.

Hartenstein’s play on the defensive end has been critical, helping the Knicks steady the ship despite numerous injuries. It’s a major reason the club finished 50-32 this season -- the franchise’s first 50-win campaign since the 2012-13 season.

Hartenstein has been so good that he’s kept the starting spot despite Robinson’s return.

Though he’s been a good passer and has dominated the offensive glass, defense is where Hartenstein has been a truly calming force. He deserves some recognition for his defensive performance.

With Hartenstein on the floor for 1,896 minutes, the Knicks are allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions, a number that would rank second in the NBA.

When he’s off the floor, the club concedes 112.1 points per 100 possessions. According to Dunks & Threes, Hartenstein is second in the NBA in defensive estimated plus-minus.

Though there is probably some noise in that statistic, it shows how important Hartenstein has been to the Knicks’ defense.

The 25-year-old big man has also been an elite defender in the paint. Though his raw block numbers (1.2 blocks per game) aren’t overwhelming, the opposition is shooting just 53.2 percent on shots within six feet when Hartenstein is the closest defender, per NBA Stats. That figure is better than peers such as Anthony Davis, Victor Wembanyama and Bam Adebayo.

Jan 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York’s drop coverage scheme in the pick and roll requires its centers to contain the drive from the ball-handler while also being able to prevent easy looks in the paint for the roller.

Hartenstein has excelled in New York’s defensive scheme, making quick twitch decisions and affecting shots.

On this key play in the fourth quarter of New York’s overtime season finale win against the Chicago Bulls, Hartenstein is able to contain Coby White while sliding over to stuff this dunk attempt from Javonte Green.

Unfortunately for Hartenstein, he won’t be eligible for the all-defensive team.

The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement requires players reaching a minimum games played criteria. It also has a minutes threshold for eligibility. The rule requires players to play 20 minutes in at least 63 games and between 15 and 20 minutes in two games to become eligible for all single-player awards as well as all-NBA teams and all-defensive teams.

Hartenstein has played in 25 different games where he has recorded fewer than 20 minutes of action. Most of those scenarios happened before Robinson’s injury or when Hartenstein was on a minutes restriction due to an Achilles injury. In the future, the NBA should reconsider this rule because it prevents players like Hartenstein -- who excel while stepping into larger roles -- from gaining recognition.

There are other centers in the league who have been amazing on the defensive end. Minnesota Timberwolves center and multi-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert has been arguably the best defensive center in the NBA. Davis has a good chance at making one of the all-defensive teams.

Adebayo, Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Brook Lopez will also garner attention. But Hartenstein is definitely in this esteemed group of exceptional defenders, and his defensive presence is sure to have an impact on New York’s playoff run.