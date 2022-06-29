Knicks interested in Dejounte Murray due to defensive concerns with Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier backcourt

The Knicks are among the teams who have expressed interest in acquiring Dejounte Murray via trade, SNY has learned. Bleacher Report stated that the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs had previously had talks around a potential trade for Murray. […] Some with the Knicks have talked about Murray’s fit in the backcourt if they are able to land Brunson. Some members of the organization are concerned about the backcourt of Brunson and Evan Fournier defensively.

Source: SportsNet New York

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Brunson is already a fait accompli — and can confirm Knicks interest in Dejounte Murray — as reported by @Marc Stein last week and @Ian Begley today. Who wouldn’t be interested? Some execs think it’s a smoke screen. Murray has two years at $16m per left on his current deal. – 3:21 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New pod with @Marc Stein on Mavericks likely losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks, and what it means for both teams. open.spotify.com/episode/2QerPO… – 3:14 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🗣 Why Jalen Brunson is worth the money he’s getting

🗣 How can the Mavs replace Brunson?

🗣 The Dejounte Murray sweepstakes

‘The Void’: open.spotify.com/episode/2QerPO… – 3:11 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Is a sign-and-trade even realistic now?

Add in another team?

Luxury tax maneuvering?

Evaluating ‘Plan Bs’ for the Mavericks in free agency if and when Jalen Brunson signs with the Knicks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:56 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!

🏀 Jalen Brunson Rumors

🏀 Russell Westbrook picks up player option

📰 HEADLINES!

pandora.app.link/akU72h5vYmb – 2:53 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks are among the teams who have expressed interest in trading for San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray, per sources: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 2:44 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Jalen Brunson is expected to get a 4-year, $110 million offer from the Knicks once free agency opens.

@Frank Isola likes the move for New York pic.twitter.com/whw6xNzuoh – 2:22 PM

Story continues

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Flashback to Jay Wright and Dave Leitao raving about Jalen Brunson who was the National College player of the Year in 2018

zagsblog.com/2018/02/22/jay… – 2:18 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

With rumors swirling Jalen Brunson will end up with the Knicks during free agency, @Fred Katz wonders how Brunson’s style of play will fit in with the core of the team

#NewYorkForever | @JoelMeyers | @Howard Beck pic.twitter.com/gRJjj2QYz1 – 2:11 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

It’s enjoyable that free agency hasn’t started and the Knicks have already lost free agency. (Mandatory note that Jalen Brunson is good.) – 1:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

If you knew you were losing Jalen Brunson, would you be interested in Tobias Harris or Matisse Thybulle? (If you got Harris, you’d have to offer multiple picks to get Bobi back though I figure.) – 1:35 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

If the Lakers offered Westbrook’s 47m expiring and a 2027 top-3 protected 1st for Randle, Fournier and Rose ($56m combined just in 2023), what would the Knicks say? – 10:30 AM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Would you, as the Raptors, offer Fred VanVleet the four year, $114 million extension he can receive this summer? (Sounds like Jalen Brunson is getting ~$110 million over four years) – 10:25 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

New York is expected to offer Jalen Brunson a four-year contract close to $100 Million

@TermineRadio is a big fan of Brunson but doesn’t agree with the price tag. #NBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/3QQ63SKyEu – 10:04 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks clear the cap with Jalen Brunson the targt — deal Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons, source confirms newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:51 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

KNICKS FREE AGENCY MEGA PREVIEW

• The Jalen Brunson frenzy

• The Mitchell Robinson situation

• Thoughts on the Burks, Noel & Walker

• What’s next for Julius Randle

• What all those picks mean

And way more …

Story ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/xDUjxVq0yY pic.twitter.com/QZOczIR47I – 9:42 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Sounds like the Knicks are offering Jalen Brunson $5+ million more annually than the Mavs and the chance to be NY’s starting PG and to play/live in the capital of the world – but the Knicks practice facility in Westchester, so it’ll be a very difficult decision for the kid… – 8:18 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks clear the cap and ready for all-in free agent pursuit of Jalen Brunson as they deal Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons, source confirms newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:35 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Regarding #Knicks, you have to wonder whether Jalen Brunson is their true No. 1 target. Could be a misdirection play by Leon Rose similar to what #Magic did to ESPN on draft day. Media manipulation part of the #NBA game now. – 6:10 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Up to 7 hours of pods and 5 separate shows on Dunc’d On Prime the last 3 days. On Jalen Brunson, the late extensions, and the BOS, CHA, and SAS offseasons. Join me and @dannyleroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:54 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Jalen Brunson is about to leave the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

Luka Doncic is reportedly one of the reasons for the departure 🤔

basketnews.com/news-174290-ja… – 1:51 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

To me Jalen Brunson would have had more reps, as well as much better coaching and spacing, if he stayed in Dallas. With Randle and Barrett as 2 high usage lefties wanting to attack from the right side of the floor, plus below average spacing, he’d max his potential more in DAL – 11:40 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Yahoo Sources: The offer the New York Knicks are prepared to present Jalen Brunson when free agency opens on Thursday. sports.yahoo.com/sources-jalen-… – 11:18 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Jalen Brunson would be the 14th-highest paid PG in the NBA next season if he gets the $110ish million @Chris Haynes reported. He’d start next season making roughly $25 million if contract has ascending salary. He’d be 12th-highest paid PG ($29 mil) if his contract is descending. – 11:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jalen Brunson seeing how much money the Knicks are going to offer him pic.twitter.com/Bk5JJgMHYT – 11:06 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

With all the talk of Jalen Brunson, it’s interesting to revisit the 2018 draft. He was a winner, the national POY; yet fell to the Mavs at 33.

Pacers took Aaron Holiday 10 spots earlier at 23. He could be a free agent, too, if PHX doesn’t tender a QO.

youtube.com/watch?v=Hu1VSC… – 11:05 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks could structure the Jalen Brunson contract on a descending scale, as @TheCohencidence prophetically suggested recently, after this deal. A descending 4-year deal of around $110M could start slightly above $29M. Knicks are $29.4M below cap now without waiving Taj Gibson. – 11:04 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

This evening, Woj has used the following descriptors regarding the Knicks’ anticipated offer to Jalen Brunson once free agency starts:

“overwhelming offer”

“massive four-year offer”

“in the neighborhood of a max contract” – 11:00 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks clear the cap and ready for all-in free agent pursuit of Jalen Brunson — deal Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons, source confirms newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:58 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

When free agency opens on Thursday, the New York Knicks are expected to present Jalen Brunson a four-year offer in the vicinity of $110 million, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:51 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on New York trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to Detroit, an unloading of salaries that allows for the Knicks to make a near-maximum contract offer to guard Jalen Brunson once free agency opens on Thursday: es.pn/3nnnksv – 10:51 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

FWIW, @John Hollinger has Jalen Brunson valued at $29.37 million in free agency. So if the Knicks get him for around $30 million starting salary that might not be a drastic overvaluation by them. theathletic.com/3351204/2022/0… – 10:48 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

How good is Jalen Brunson?

Better yet…

If every NBA player became free agents and all 30 teams conducted a mock draft in which only the next 4 years mattered, where would Jalen Brunson be selected? – 10:25 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Jalen Brunson would match everything Tom Thibodeau values in players—-winner, toughness, durability, reliability. When you embody those attributes, Thibs has your back for life. (Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, Joakim Noah, Jimmy Butler, Luol Deng . . .) – 10:22 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jalen Brunson is certainly good, but not THIS good. – 10:21 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

So if Jalen Brunson is going to get a 4 year deal starting at $30 million from the Knicks, I don’t see the Raptors having much negotiating room on a Fred VanVeet extension that can be as high as 3/$89m or 4/$114m. – 10:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

1. I like Jalen Brunson’s game a lot.

2. Jalen Brunson deserves all the money he can get.

3. I dislike how this situation + contract + team is going to raise the bar for him, possibly unfairly. – 10:14 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Sources confirmed ESPN report that Alec Burks & Nerlens Noel will be traded to DET, which opens up roughly $30M in cap space (depending on nonguaranteed NYK salaries). This gives NYK enough room to make competitive offer to FA Jalen Brunson, whom they are favorites to land. – 10:09 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I wonder how the Knicks seem so sure that Jalen Brunson will want to come there. NBA rules clearly state that teams must wait until 6:01 p.m. on June 30 to entice, induce or persuade anybody who is under contract with another team in order to negotiate for their services. – 10:06 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

There has to be a price point for Dallas to walk away from Jalen Brunson.

Signing the guard to a $30M contract would have cost the Mavericks a total of $130M in salary/tax in one season for Brunson alone. – 10:05 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

I think the funniest thing would be if the Knicks did all of this just for Jalen Brunson to end up surprising everyone and re-signing with the Mavericks – 10:03 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

These dudes moved mountains for Jalen Brunson. – 10:03 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

I LOVE Jalen Brunson. He is all about winning and all the right things … but this is still so Leon Rose, Willie Wesley and the Knicks. – 10:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I like Jalen Brunson a lot, but I don’t like him for probably over twice as much as Tyus Jones is going to get. – 9:59 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

This really all is a hell of a lot of effort for Jalen Brunson. – 9:57 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

When Sam Presti talks about not taking shortcuts or hitting the accelerate button on OKC’s rebuild to end up in a short term gain but hurt the long term future, he meant not giving up assets to give Jalen Brunson a max contract. – 9:55 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Knicks have cleared $30M in salary cap space to offer Dallas’ Jalen Brunson in the neighborhood of a max contract. The unloading of assets and contracts clearly shows the Knicks’ confidence that they can secure Brunson once free agency opens on Thursday. – 9:54 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Knicks have almost wiped out their 2021 offseason. The assumption last summer when NYK made the moves they did was that it allowed them flexibility to offload those signings because of their contracts. Now they mostly have, with Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose the only ones left. – 9:53 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

The Knicks. moving and shaking with free agency two days away.

I genuinely cannot wait to see this Jalen Brunson offer. – 9:53 PM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

“Clearing the way for cap space for Jalen Brunson” is something we’re gonna be like “Huh?” in 2 years from now. – 9:49 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the knicks dumped alec burks AND nerlens noel so they could sign jalen brunson ….and keep taj gibson pic.twitter.com/FtIKfksY99 – 9:48 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

So would you rather have Jalen Brunson or Tim Hardaway Jr.😐 – 9:45 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson. – 9:43 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

My latest on the Knicks’ expected signing of Jalen Brunson in free agency and Dallas’ response options after the likely departure of its second-best player: marcstein.substack.com/p/knicks-move-…

ALSO published my One Year In reflections on Substacking earlier today: marcstein.substack.com/p/free-agency-… – 8:41 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The most important takeaway from the Jalen Brunson news is that if the Knicks do sign him, they are 3/5 of the way to an all lefty lineup. – 8:40 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

I’m a big Jalen Brunson fan. He was one of my first Hidden Gems, way back in April. I spot-shadowed a ton of his games back then to identify his strengths & weaknesses. Explains why the Knicks want to give him the bag:

sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/hi… – 8:32 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Truly CAAn’t believe Jalen Brunson is signing with the Knicks. They must believe he CAAn help them get to the next level. – 6:34 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

If Jalen Brunson ends up with the Knicks, it’ll be fascinating to see how he fits into an offense with two top scorers, Barrett and Randle, who are best inside the arc, as well as possibly a rim-diving 5. Brunson is so effective in part bc of his rinkydink moves inside the arc. – 6:26 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

ESPN story on the Knicks emerging as the strong favorites to sign Mavs free agent guard Jalen Brunson: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:22 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Source: Mavericks expect Jalen Brunson will sign with New York Knicks in free agency dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:41 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

jalen brunson is really good and not an egregious overpay.

actual issue is the process by which the knicks get here—and that brunson is someone you prioritize when you already have The Guy, not when you don’t even have someone on your roster to be/grow into The Guy. – 5:40 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Point guards to average 15+ PPG and 50+ FG% in 2022:

— Jrue Holiday

— Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/8mRZnN90lW – 5:38 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jalen Brunson took off in the 2022 playoffs:

— 7th in total points

— 2-1 without Luka

— 2nd most OREB by a guard

— Outscored Booker and CP3 combined in a game 7

Time to get paid. pic.twitter.com/IWBrfFjCww – 5:32 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

i’ll add to the chorus: the Mavericks have had a belief for at least the past couple weeks, multiple sources tell me, that Jalen Brunson would sign with the Knicks. at this point, it’s seen as a certainty. – 5:22 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

If Jalen Brunson called his dad for Father’s Day, it’s gonna cost the Knicks a second round draft pick. – 5:00 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

as punishment for tampering with jalen brunson before the start of free agency, the knicks will be allowed by the nba to continue their run of aimless self-sabotage, league sources say – 4:55 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: A few Knicks notes, including NYK’s plans for Jericho Sims’ contract, TOR being among the teams interested in Nerlens Noel & opposing teams under impression NYK will be active beyond Jalen Brunson: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 4:53 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Part of the Knicks pitch to Jalen Brunson, I’m told, is the opportunity to be a full time point guard. In Dallas, Brunson can play with Luka. But Luka is the de facto point guard. In New York, Brunson would run the show. – 4:47 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

At this point, it’s widely anticipated that Jalen Brunson will go to the Knicks on a four-year deal in excess of $100M. It remains to be seen how New York will clear the rest of the necessary cap space and whether the Mavs can work a sign-and-trade to recoup assets. – 4:44 PM

Michael Cunningham @MCunninghamAJC

Dejounte Murray would be great for Hawks at right trade price ajc.com/sports/mike-ch… – 4:31 PM

Michael Cunningham @MCunninghamAJC

Dejounte Murray would be great for Hawks at right trade price ajc.com/sports/mike-ch… – 4:16 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

The decision on Danilo Gallinari’s guarantee is tomorrow for the Hawks, but player/team can agree to push it back. Danilo has $5 mil guaranteed – the Hawks may need to guarantee more to match in trade (say it was Dejounte Murray, Gallo would need $11.6m* locked in) *ATL under tax – 4:04 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

I am completely blown away by the idea of the Spurs trading Dejounte Murray to tank for a potential 28 percent chance of landing either Wembanyama or Henderson. You don’t trade young All Stars. You build around them – 3:33 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Spurs on verge of trading Dejounte Murray to Hawks for picks, not John Collins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/28/rum… – 7:40 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Why John Wall’s plan to join Clippers could open the door for a few new intriguing options for the #Celtics with their Evan Fournier trade exception masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:11 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

One of my favorite things about Dejounte Murray maybe going to Atlanta is that pairing Trae Young with a high-usage limited shooting point guard basically forces him to start moving off of the ball. – 4:41 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

i would not trade dejounte murray. that is all. – 4:19 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

REPORT: Hawks and Spurs on the verge of exchanging Danilo Gallinari and picks for Dejounte Murray #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to average 20+ PPG and 9+ APG this season:

— Trae Young

— Dejounte Murray

— James Harden

👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/QkLSmoh7yO – 3:22 PM

More on this storyline

John Gambadoro: Knicks have offered Evan Fournier’s contract into an exception that Boston has in order to free up enough space to sign Jalen Brunson. -via Twitter / June 23, 2022

Nicolas Batum is not the only French basketball star, who delivered some nice words about a particular EuroLeague organization. Evan Fournier, who attended the final day of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague back in May, shared his fascination for the Olympiacos Piraeus club. “If one day I had to go back to Europe and I had the choice to go where I want, I think I would go to Olympiacos. It’s still a hell of a club,” the New York Knicks player tweeted. -via BasketNews / June 19, 2022

Rudy Gobert: “Once I had an MRI to ensure there was no problem, I was able to organize my summer. It was important that everything was clear in my head before I committed. The fact that Evan [Fournier] is there is a factor, I love going to war with him.” -via BasketNews / May 30, 2022

Stefan Bondy: A source confirmed the Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Spurs, as @Marc Stein and @Ian Begley reported. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / June 29, 2022

Matthew Tynan: As you might’ve guessed: No comments on the Dejounte Murray situation at Spurs practice. -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / June 29, 2022

The Wizards are one of the teams that have inquired about Dejounte Murray in San Antonio, sources said, but Washington doesn’t seem to have an offer capable of landing the Spurs’ All-Star. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022