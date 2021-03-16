Knicks interested in Pacers C Myles Turner: report

Myles Turner

The Knicks are reportedly interested in acquiring Pacers' center Myles Turner.

J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reports that the Knicks are one of at least five teams who have sought out to see if Indiana is willing to part ways with the big man.

SNY's Ian Begley has reported the Knicks are not interested in acquiring a big name at the March 25 trade deadline, and have not been aggressive in doing so.



But with Mitchell Robinson out for a little while longer -- Nerlens Noel has been serviceable in his absence -- it would be an upgrade down low defensively. Turner's 3.4 blocks per game lead the NBA.

Turner is also averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest this season. He has two more seasons left on his contract after this one at $18 million a year.