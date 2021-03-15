Knicks have interest in trading for and potentially extending Andre Drummond: report

Andre Drummond dribbles up court

The Knicks have "explored the possibility" of trading for Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond and possibly offering him a multiyear deal after a buyout is executed, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per Charania, The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are thought to be Drummond's top suitors.

The 27-year-old Drummond has not played for the Cavs since Feb. 12 as Cleveland pursues a trade.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks spoke to the Detroit Pistons last season about a Drummond trade before he was dealt to the Cavs.



Drummond was averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds while playing 28.9 minutes per game in 25 games this season before he wound up on the trading block.

He is earning $28.75 million this season during what is the final year of a five-year deal he signed with the Pistons before the 2016-17 season.

The Knicks can use help at center as they push for a playoff spot, with Mitchell Robinson still out due to a fractured hand and their only other legitimate options at center being Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson.

And it likely wouldn't take much to trade for Drummond, with the Cavs desperate to move him.