Knicks have interest in pending free agent Kelly Oubre Jr.: report

Kelly Oubre Jr. prepares to shoot with Warriors 2021

There is "mutual interest" between Golden State Warriors G/F Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Knicks, reports Marc Berman of The New York Post.

Oubre, 25, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He is in the second and final season of a two-year, $30 million deal.



The Knicks, who are in need of more reliable shooters who can spread the floor, could have roughly $60 million in salary cap space this offseason as they look to shore up the situation at point guard and elsewhere.

Oubre averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 55 games for the Warriors during the regular season, but his shooting -- especially from long range -- was a bit down.

He shot just a shade over 31 percent from beyond the arc after shooting just over 35 percent during the 2019-20 season.

Overall, Oubre shot just under 44 percent from the field.

He also struggled from the free-throw line this season, shooting just under 69 percent, his worst mark by far since shooting 63 percent from the line during his rookie season in 2015-16.