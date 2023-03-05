Knicks Injury Tracker: Jalen Brunson out for Sunday's matchup with Celtics

Feb 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Knicks players...

Mar. 5, 6 p.m.

The Knicks announced that Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Brunson is not available after Friday night's win over Miami.

March 5, 11:35 a.m.

The Knicks announced that Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Brunson scored 25 points in 35 minutes in the team's last-second win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

He was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month on March 2 after averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in February. He's helped lead the Knicks on their current eight-game winning streak as the team has moved up to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Feb. 24, 6:24 p.m.

The Knicks announced that Mitchell Robinson is available for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said prior to the announcement that Robinson would be a game-time decision, but it seems he got through shootaround ok and will likely play his first game since Jan. 18.



Robinson was good enough to be in the starting five.

Feb. 23, 5:08 p.m.

While a final decision still hasn't been made, Mitchell Robinson is "progressing well" towards returning on Friday, according to head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Robinson went through practice again on Thursday and felt good, meaning Friday could be his first game action since Jan. 18.

The Knicks have officially ruled Robinson as questionable for Friday night's game against the Wizards, while Evan Fournier (non-Covid illness) has been ruled out.

Feb. 22, 1:54 p.m.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson practiced on Wednesday, but head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that he's not ready to commit to him playing on Friday, when New York returns to action following the All-Star break.

Robinson last played on Jan. 18, when he fractured his right thumb.

Story continues

The injury required surgery the next day.

Feb. 11, 12:50 p.m.

After missing Friday night's 119-108 defeat at the Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Hart is active and expected to make his Knicks debut vs. the Utah Jazz on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.



Hart, who arrived in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the NBA trade deadline, could be used off the bench for New York after starting all 51 games with Portland.

Hart, 27, averaged 9.5 points on 50.4 percent shooting while adding 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes. His 3.7 win shares this season for the Blazers would rank fourth-best on the Knicks behind Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the currently injured Mitchell Robinson, and just ahead of Immanuel Quickley.

Feb. 10, 5:53 p.m.

Josh Hart passed his Knicks physical after Wednesday's trade from the Portland Trail Blazers but is inactive for Friday's 7 p.m. game at the Philadelphia 76ers, Tom Thibodeau told reporters.

Mitchell Robinson (fractured right thumb surgery recovery) remains out through the All-Star break, Thibodeau added.

After facing the 76ers (34-19), the Knicks (30-26) return home for a pair of 7:30 games Saturday and Monday against the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

New York is at the Atlanta Hawks for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Wednesday.

The Knicks return to action from the All-Star break Feb. 24 with a 7 p.m. game at the Washington Wizards.

Hart, 27, started all 51 games with the Blazers this season. As a sixth-year pro, Hart averaged 9.5 points on 50.4% shooting while adding 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 33.4 minutes.



Feb. 5, 6:25 p.m.

The Knicks announced RJ Barrett was doubtful for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers just moments before the tip.

Barrett (non-COVID illness) was replaced in the starting lineup by Immanuel Quickley.

Barrett had not felt well for most of the day, per the team. He was with the team shortly before player introductions, but the illness returned and he left the floor, SNY's Ian Begley tweeted.

Barrett did not play in the game, which the Knicks won 108-97.

Feb. 2, 7:00 p.m.

Jalen Brunson will not play against the Miami Heat on Thursday night due to a non-COVID illness, the team announced.

Jan. 24, 5:05 p.m.

Evan Fournier has been ruled out of Tuesday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to personal reasons, the team announced.

Fournier's wife gave birth on Tuesday, per Newsday's Steve Popper.

Fournier has played in just seven of the Knicks' last 34 games after effectively falling out of Tom Thibodeau's shortened rotation, but he did play 21 minutes in Sunday's loss to Toronto.

Jan. 22, 5:26 p.m.

After previously being ruled questionable, guard Immanuel Quickley has now been ruled out for Sunday's matchup in Toronto.

Without Quickley, Tom Thibodeau will have to shuffle up his rotation as the Knicks look to get back in the win column following three straight losses.

Jan. 22, 1:10 p.m.

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors due to a sore left knee.

In his third pro season, Quickley has averaged a career-best 12.5 points per game, averaging nearly 28 minutes a game of playing time in Tom Thibodeau's shortened rotation.

Jan. 19, 3:02 p.m.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson had surgery on Thursday to repair his fractured right thumb and will miss at least three weeks, at which point he'll be re-evaluated.



Robinson left Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter after injuring the thumb, and did not return.

Because the injury is to his thumb, Robinson should be able to maintain his conditioning while out, which could mean a quick return once the thumb is deemed to be healed.

RJ Barrett recently missed time due to a lacerated finger, but was able to return to game action right after the finger healed.





Jan. 18, 10:20 p.m.

Mitchell Robinson exited Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter with a sprained thumb on his right hand, the team announced that he would not return to this game.



In nine minutes, Robinson scored zero points but had two rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Jericho Sims entered the rotation in the absence of Robinson.

After the game, coach Tom Thibodeau did not have an update on the team's center but Mitchell will be examined Thursday before any decision is made on if he'll miss time. The Knicks' next game is Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jan. 11, 6:01 p.m.

The Knicks announced RJ Barrett is available to play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.



"Everyone is a go," coach Tom Thibodeau said prior to the game. The third-year Knicks coach said Barrett "could" start Wednesday, but also said Immanuel Quickley will be off the bench.

Barrett has not played since suffering a finger injury on Dec. 27 against the Mavericks.

Jan. 10, 3:30 p.m.

RJ Barrett has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Prior to Monday’s 111-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, head coach Tom Thibodeau said the shooting guard is doing well and is “real close” to returning from a laceration on his right index finger.

Barrett suffered the injury two minutes into the matchup with the Dallas Mavericks back on Dec. 27. He’s missed the past six games, but is trending in the right direction.

Prior to the injury, Barrett was averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on the season.

Jan. 9, 6:12 p.m.

RJ Barrett is "real close" to returning from a laceration on his right index finger suffered on Dec. 27, head coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday before the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.



"He's real close," Thibodeau said. "He's doing well, so we'll see where he is tomorrow."

Barrett could return to the court Wednesday when the Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers at home.

Jan. 6, 12:14 p.m.

After suffering a laceration on his right index finger on Dec. 27 against the Dallas Mavericks that required stitches, RJ Barrett will see the doctor later this week and expects the stitches to be removed during the visit, he told reporters on Friday.

Barrett, who has been working out and shooting since the injury occurred, likely won’t need much of a ramp-up time to get his conditioning back once the stitches are removed.

Barrett also spoke about the cause of his injury, saying that his left hand knocked into his right one which dislocated a finger in his right hand that caused a bone to cut through his hand. He received six stitches.

Jan. 4: 5:56 p.m.

Prior to the Knicks' matchup against the Spurs on Wednesday, the team announced that Obi Toppin and Derrick Rose are active.

However, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said prior to the game that both players are "situational" which has meant in the past that they won't be in the rotation tonight.

Toppin returns from a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula and has not played since Dec. 7 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Rose returns to the bench from a knee contusion he suffered against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Jan. 4, 11:50 a.m.

Obi Toppin has been upgraded to questionable ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

He had been upgraded to doubtful on Tuesday.

Toppin has not played since Dec. 7 against the Atlanta Hawks, when he suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula. In 25 games this season, Toppin is averaging 7.7 points in just over 17 minutes per game.

RJ Barrett remains out with a lacerated right index finger.

Barrett last played on Dec. 27 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jan. 2, 2:30 p.m.

Prior to tip-off against the Phoenix Suns on Monday afternoon, the Knicks announced that Jalen Brunson (hip) is available to play, while Derrick Rose will be out due to a left knee contusion.

Brunson was previously listed as questionable, as he has not played since Christmas Day against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brunson was seen testing his injury and working out with team trainers prior to the game in hopes of being healthy enough to suit up.

Rose joins RJ Barrett (lacerated right index finger) on the sidelines for Monday's contest. Barrett has not played since suffering his injury two minutes into the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 27.

Jan. 1, 5:05 p.m.

Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett both missed Saturday's win over the Rockets, and the pair may also miss Monday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

The Knicks deemed Brunson questionable on Sunday due to his hip injury, while Barrett remains out due to a lacerated right index finger.

Dec. 31, 6:10 p.m.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (sore right hip) has been ruled out for Saturday night's game at the Houston Rockets, as he has missed the past two games and was previously listed as questionable for the New Year's Eve contest.

Brunson sustained a hip injury on Christmas Day against Philadelphia, exiting the loss in the fourth quarter. The guard missed the team's losses to Dallas and San Antonio. New York is looking to halt a five-game skid against a 10-25 Houston team on New Year's Eve.

RJ Barrett will miss his second straight contest as he recovers from a lacerated right index finger suffered in the first quarter of the Knicks' overtime loss to the Mavericks.



Dec. 29, 7:16 p.m.

Jalen Brunson missed Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a sore right hip.

This was Brunson's second straight game that he missed with his ailing hip. With RJ Barrett out for "a week or so" and Brunson unable to go, the Knicks will look to end their four-game losing streak against the 11-23 Spurs.

Immanuel Quickley and Miles 'Deuce' McBride will join the starting five in their place.

Brunson is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game over 34 contests.

Dec. 28, 2:27 p.m.

After leaving Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, RJ Barrett is now likely to miss "a week or so" with a finger laceration, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Barrett suffered the injury to his right index finger in the opening minutes of Tuesday's 126-121 OT loss to the Mavs.

Dec. 27, 9:03 p.m.

RJ Barrett left Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter with a right index finger laceration.

In less than two minutes of play, Barrett had one assist and was 0-for-1 from the field before he left. The Knicks announced prior to the end of the first quarter that the guard won't return to the game.

Dec. 27, 7:45 p.m.

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has officially been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, due to a hip injury.

Brunson entered the night being listed as questionable after he left in the fourth quarter of the team’s Christmas Day loss to the 76ers with a hip injury.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters pregame that Brunson would be a game-time decision after he didn’t participate in the morning shoot-around.

He was officially downgraded to out less than an hour before tip-off. In his first season in the Big Apple, Brunson is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game over 34 contests.

His absence could spell more minutes for Immanuel Quickley, Miles ‘Deuce’ McBride, and Derrick Rose.

Dec. 27, 2:30 p.m.

Obi Toppin says he is “getting better,” but the Knicks’ forward still needs more time to recover after sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula in early December.

After Toppin left New York’s Dec. 7 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks said the 24-year-old would be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks. But Toppin acknowledged Tuesday that he will need a "couple more re-evaluations" before he is able to make his return.

“Not really any pain, but I could not feel pain and it could still be messed up,” Toppin said, per the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy. “So it’s all up to [the Knicks medical staff]. Whenever they feel I should be back, that’s when I’ll come back.”

Toppin's workouts are currently limited to spot-up shooting, pool work and upper-body lifting, according to Bondy.

The Knicks won their next six games after Toppin's injury before hitting a three-game skid culminating with the 119-112 loss to Philadelphia on Christmas.

Dec. 26, 5:52 p.m.

Jalen Brunson is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a sore hip, the Knicks said.



Brunson left for the locker room during the fourth quarter of the team's Christmas Day loss, and head coach Tom Thibodeau said afterwards that Brunson was "getting looked at." Thibs added at the time that he didn't know the specific injury Brunson suffered.

The former Maverick is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game over 34 contests in his first season with the Knicks.

Dec. 25, 3:20 p.m.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson walked to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of New York's 119-112 loss to Philadelphia on Christmas Day.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters after the loss Brunson was "getting looked at now," but that he was not sure of the exact injury.

Before exiting Brunson was seen holding his right hip at times in the second half, The Athletic's Fred Katz observed.

Brunson had 23 points on 10-for-19 shooting (2-for-5 from three) in 35 minutes in Sunday's matinee. He added 11 assists and three rebounds but finished a -3 plus-minus. The Knicks return to action Tuesday, traveling to play Brunson's former team the Dallas Mavericks.

Dec. 23, 6:00 p.m.

The Knicks have announced that Quentin Grimes will indeed be available for Friday night’s game at the Garden against the Chicago Bulls.

The team listed Grimes as questionable with a sprained right ankle, though SNY’s Ian Begley said he felt there’s a good chance the shooting guard would be able to return after just a one game absence.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau hinted pregame that Grimes ‘could be’ in the starting lineup, which means he may not have any minutes restriction.

Grimes has been playing some great basketball of late, shooting 50 percent from behind the arc over his past seven games.

Dec. 22, 8:00 p.m.

The Knicks are officially listing Quentin Grimes as questionable for Friday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

The shooting guard missed Wednesday night’s loss to the Raptors due to a sprained right ankle. Grimes landed awkwardly on Warriors guard Ty Jerome on a thee-point attempt during Tuesday night’s win.

Prior to that, he had a stretch of 14 consecutive games in the starting lineup. Grimes has been playing some tremendous basketball of late, shooting 50 percent from behind the arc over his past seven games.

While he is questionable, SNY’s Ian Begley said he thinks there’s a pretty good chance Grimes is able to return to the court after just a one game absence.

Dec. 13. 12:38 p.m.

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who left Sunday's win over the Sacramento Kings, was "feeling a lot better" on Tuesday, head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters.

Thibodeau added that Brunson's injury, which was initially listed as a sore foot before being called a sprained ankle, is actually a "foot contusion."

Brunson is listed as questionable to play on Wednesday against the Bulls in Chicago.



Brunson, who scored 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting while adding three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes on Sunday, did not return after the fourth quarter's 9:03 mark after landing awkwardly on his right foot.



Through 27 contests, Brunson is averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 37.1 minutes per game.





Dec. 8, 3:58 p.m.

Obi Toppin will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks after having imaging done on his right knee, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that Toppin's injury is a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula.

Toppin exited before halftime of Wednesday's win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Dec. 7, 11:35 p.m.

Obi Toppin left Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks due to a sore right knee.

The team announced at halftime that the 24-year-old wouldn't return to the game.

Before his injury, Toppin scored three points on 1-of-3 shooting and one rebound in eight minutes of playing time.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported after the game that Toppin is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday. X-rays on his knee were negative Wednesday night.



Nov. 27, 8:09 p.m.

Immanuel Quickley left Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a sore right knee.



Quickley scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting from the floor with three rebounds and two assists in nine minutes before he was declared out with the injury during the fourth quarter.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau did not provide an update on Quickley after the Knicks’ 127-123 defeat, but said the guard will be evaluated by team doctors on Monday.

Nov. 26, 2:15 p.m.

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing practice Saturday due to a right quad contusion.

Losing Brunson would be a huge blow to the Knicks. The 26-year-old has been stellar early on in his first year in New York. Through 19 games, he is averaging 21 points, three rebounds, and six assists.

Brunson had one is his best games as a Knick in Friday night’s overtime loss to the Trail Blazers. He played 41 minutes and shot 10-for-22 from the field with 32 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Cam Reddish (sore right groin) and Derrick Rose (sore right toe) are also questionable for Sunday's contest.

Nov. 25, 6:10 pm.

Mitchell Robinson (sore right knee) is back for the Knicks' 7:30 p.m. game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Cam Reddish (sore right groin) and Derrick Rose (sore right toe) are out.

Tom Thibodeau said that Reddish and Rose are "close" while considered "day to day."



Robinson left Monday's 129-119 win at the Oklahoma City Thunder with a sore right knee.

"He's been able to go through practice, so he feels pretty good," Thibodeau said of Robinson.

Nov. 24, 3:25 pm.

The Knicks announced that Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, and Mitchell Robinson are all questionable for Friday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers.

Robinson left Monday’s game against the Thunder due to a sore right knee. He played just 13 minutes before officially being ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Reddish has missed the past two games due to a sore right groin. He left last Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors late in the third quarter with the injury.

As for Rose, he played just eight minutes in last Sunday’s game against the Suns before missing Monday’s game due to right toe soreness.

Nov. 21, 10:10 p.m.

The Knicks announced that Mitchell Robinson left Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a sore right knee.



Robinson played just 13 minutes and had three points, two rebounds, and an assist.

Nov. 21, 6:38 p.m.

The Knicks announced prior to tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder that both Derrick Rose (sore right toe) and Cam Reddish (sore right groin) are out.



Rose logged only eight minutes during Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns, while Reddish missed Sunday's contest after leaving Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors late in the third quarter.

Nov. 21, 1:36 p.m.

As the Knicks prepare to wrap up their five-game road trip on Monday night against Oklahoma City, they may be without a pair of backcourt pieces.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that both Derrick Rose (sore right toe) and Cam Reddish (sore right groin) are questionable to play.

Rose played just eight minutes in Sunday's loss to the Suns, while Reddish hasn't played since Friday's loss to Golden State.

Nov. 20, 2:10 p.m.

Before their matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon, the Knicks announced that Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) would be available. Cam Reddish (sore right groin) was out.

Robinson hadn’t played since Nov. 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers while Reddish left Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Nov. 19, 12:20 a.m.

Cam Reddish left Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a sore right groin, per the Knicks.

Reddish landed awkwardly after being fouled by Draymond Green with about 8:50 left in the third quarter and he remained in until 2:07 left. When the third quarter ended, Reddish was seen walking to the locker room. He never returned.

After the game, coach Tom Thibodeau said Reddish will be day-to-day.

Nov. 7, 7:45 p.m.

The Knicks announced Quentin Grimes will miss Monday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left foot soreness.

Nov. 5, 6:27 p.m.

Mitchell Robinson has been downgraded to out against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night with a sprained right knee. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.

Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes is also out with a sore left foot, according to head Tom Thibodeau.

Nov. 5, 11:55 a.m.

The Knicks have listed Mitchell Robinson as doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Boston Celtics due to a sore right knee.



Robinson left Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers towards the end of the first half and limped off the court before heading to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Over eight games this season, Robinson is averaging 6.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game over 21.8 minutes of action.

Additionally, Quentin Grimes is listed as questionable with a sore left foot.

Nov. 4, 8:25 p.m.

With three minutes and 25 seconds remaining in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson limped off the court and was seen walking to the locker room with the training staff.

New York later announced that Robinson has a sore right knee and won't return to Friday's game.

To that point in the game, Robinson had played 12 minutes, going scoreless with two rebounds while picking up three personal fouls.



Nov. 2, 5:49 p.m.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau said before New York's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday that Quentin Grimes is ready to make his regular season debut while saying "everyone's available tonight."

As to Thibodeau's plan with Grimes, the head coach said "we'll see how it unfolds" but also mentioned that his guard/forward will not have a minutes restriction on Wednesday night.

Nov. 1, 1:42 p.m.

Knicks guard Quentin Grimes practiced on Tuesday, with head coach Tom Thibodeau saying after practice that he believes Grimes will be listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.

If Grimes suits up on Wednesday, it will be his first game of the season.

Grimes has missed the first six games due to a sore left foot.

Oct. 29 4:35 p.m.

Once again, Knicks guard Quentin Grimes has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which will mark his sixth straight game out of the lineup.

Grimes missed most of the preseason but then came back and played in the preseason finale. After the game, that left foot flared up on him again, and he now will not be cleared until he is entirely pain-free.

Oct. 25, 5:12 p.m.

Guard Quentin Grimes has officially been ruled out of Wednesday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, marking the fourth straight game the 22-year-old will miss due to a sore left foot.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau said earlier in the day that Grimes "did a little" in Tuesday's practice.

Oct. 25, 2:20 p.m.

Tom Thibodeau said that Quentin Grimes "did a little" in practice on Tuesday, which consisted of drill work and some shooting.

The Knicks finish a three-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, and when asked if Grimes will be ready to play in that game Thibodeau said “we’ll see tomorrow.”

New York has been without Grimes since the team’s preseason finale in mid-October due to a foot injury.

Oct. 24, 7:20 p.m.

Quentin Grimes missed Monday's game against the Orlando Magic while he works back from his sore left foot.

New York head coach Tom Thibodeau explained the approach with the second-year guard, who has not played since the 2022-23 season tipped off last Wednesday before the 7:30 p.m. start at MSG.

"Basically following the protocol of what (Knicks head athletic trainer) Anthony (Goenaga) laid out for him -- and, so, it's a step-by-step thing -- 1 on 0, then 1 on 1, then 1 on 2, trying to get him up to the point where he can do full practice," Thibodeau said. "So there's parts that he can do, some that he can't. So just be patient, work our way through it."

Grimes last played Oct. 14 against the Washington Wizards, logging 16 minutes in the Knicks' preseason finale.

"He's doing some things," Thibodeau said. "So, right now, it's making sure that we're giving the proper treatment and rest to let everything calm down and we'll go from there."

Oct. 20, 5:01 p.m.

Despite the guard being optimistic about his chances to play on Friday, Quentin Grimes has been ruled out of the Knicks home opener against Detroit due to a sore left foot.

The University of Houston product told SNY on Wednesday that his foot began bothering him shortly Knicks training camp started, and while he was able to play pain-free in the preseason finale, the pain flared up again following the game.

Oct. 19, 7:05 p.m.

Quentin Grimes has been ruled out of Wednesday night's season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, but the second-year pro is hopeful to return to the floor soon.

Grimes said Wednesday, via SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, that his left foot flared up after the Knicks' final preseason game last Friday, but he's hoping to be able to play this Friday in the Knicks' home opener against the Detroit Pistons.

Grimes took advantage of limited playing time as a rookie, averaging 6.0 points per game in just over 17 minutes per game.

Oct. 18, 5:35 p.m.

The Knicks announced that Quentin Grimes (left foot soreness) has officially been ruled out for their season opening matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The shooting guard missed three of the Knicks’ four preseason games due to the soreness in his foot. His only appearance came during the finale against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau told SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley on Monday that the team wants to get Grimes to the point where his soreness doesn’t reoccur.

“If we have to be a little bit more patient now, that’s what we’re going to do. It’s a long season, so get completely healthy. And then when that happens, we move forward,” Thibodeau said.



Oct. 7, 11:50 a.m.

Cam Reddish (ankle) is available for Friday's preseason game against the Indiana Pacers, while Quentin Grimes (foot) will not play.



Reddish sprained his ankle during Tuesday's 117-96 win over the Detroit Pistons, but Thibodeau added that the ankle doesn't have significant swelling and that is an encouraging sign going forward. Reddish did not practice on Thursday.

Evan Fournier (rest) is out on Friday.

Oct. 4, 8:48 p.m.

Cam Reddish left the Knicks' preseason opener against the Detroit Pistons with a sprained left ankle and will not return to the game.

It's possible he hurt his ankle after tripping over a referee.

Oct. 3, 5:01 p.m.

The Knicks announced shooting guard DaQuan Jeffries (concussion protocol) would miss the team's opening preseason game Tuesday at Madison Square Garden against the Detroit Pistons.

Oct. 3, 1:39 p.m.

The Knicks will be without guard Quentin Grimes (foot) for the team's preseason opener, head coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Second-year forward Jericho Sims (groin) is questionable, as is guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk (groin), who signed a partially guaranteed one-year deal earlier this offseason, per The Athletic's Fred Katz.