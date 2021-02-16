Knicks' Immanuel Quickley is proving he's not a "one-shot pony"

Immanuel Quickley shooting in blue jersey

Coming into Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, an Immanuel Quickley fan would say that his signature shot was by and large his floater.

While this is still true, his performance in the Knicks' win over the Hawks showed us that he isn't a one-trick pony — or a "one-shot pony" for that matter.

Quickley was lights out from three, hitting 4-of-8 from downtown in what was a huge night from three overall for the Knicks, who shot 50 percent from beyond the arc as a collective.

What was more impressive was that the rookie had an off night when it came to his signature shot, going 0-for-3 on floaters. But that didn't shake his confidence, and he continued to shoot throughout the game.

And it's not like we haven't seen Quickley shoot the ball from three all season. After Monday's 50 percent shooting night, he improved his season mark from three to 37.9 percent.

His numbers in the last 10 games are better than that, shooting it from three at a 41.3 percent clip.

Quickley's shooting form is an interesting one. It looks somewhat like a push shot, but mechanically, it's a one-motion shot that's smooth and, most importantly, works for him.



The three and free-throw line — where you can really study his form best — were the only spots Quickley needed to hit on to get to 16 points in Monday's win. When he wasn't scoring, he was passing, finishing the game with five assists in 22 minutes.

With Tom Thibodeau trusting him to play the entire fourth quarter, his teammates followed suit. Quickley hit 2-of-3 three points attempts, assisted on four baskets and grabbed two rebounds, all in the final 12 minutes of play.

"IT feels great that my work is starting to show to my peers," Quickley said after the game. "That they trust me at the end of games, that my coaches trust me at the end of games, it's just a sign that I need to continue to keep getting better so that I can help out not only myself, but my teammates as well.

At 12.5 points per game, Quickley, the 25th overall pick in 2020, is tied for the third most points per game among his fellow rookies with Sacramento's Tyrese Haliburton (12th pick). Only Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (third pick) and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (first pick) are averaging more.