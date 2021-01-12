Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau praises Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball prior to Knicks' contest against Hornets

Gordon Hayward with Hornets

The Hornets have won three straight entering Monday’s game against the Knicks. New York head coach Tom Thibodeau cited Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball as major reasons for Charlotte’s success.

“I think when you have that type of passing, their vision and unselfishness, and their length, they can pass over people and they make good decisions. So I think it makes them special,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks-Hornets game.



Thibodeau was particularly complimentary of Hayward, one of the free agents on New York’s radar in the 2020 offseason.

“His playmaking ability is really what stood out to me,” Thibodeau said of what he saw from Hayward when coaching against him. “There’s a lot of guys who get points, but they’re not high assist guys. He’s always been a high-assist guy. He reminded me of Jimmy Butler in that way interms of his decision-making and ability to make other people better. And that goes a long way.”

The Knicks were among the teams who had interest in Hayward during free agency. As SNY reported, some Knicks decision-makers felt the club should target Hayward via sign-and-trade with the Celtics.

The Hornets eventually signed Hayward to a four-year, $120 million contract in a sign-and-trade with Boston. New York was unwilling to match that contract offer to Hayward, per sources.

Thibodeau was asked on Monday if Hayward was on New York’s radar in free agency.

“We looked at all the free agents. And so, we’ll just leave it at that but we know howtalented he is,” Thibodeau said. “We had him rated pretty high on our board. There were a number of (top) guys who we thought would fit us. It didn’t work out this time. And we’ll see how it works out in the future.”

The Knicks had a significant amount of cap space in the 2020 offseason. Instead of spending big money on a player like Hayward or Fred VanVleet, New York opted to maintain future cap space and sign veterans like Austin Rivers and Alec Burks to short-term deals.

Story continues

The Knicks also used their cap space to acquire Ed Davis’ contract in a trade. They subsequently traded Davis. The transactions netted New York three second-round picks.

The Knicks currently have roughly $18 million in cap space, which can be used as cap relief for teams looking to shed salary. They also project to have a significant amount of cap space for free agency in 2021.

THIBS CONFIDENT IN BARRETT THREE-POINT SHOOTING:

Entering Monday’s game, RJ Barrett had missed 14 of his last 16 3-point attempts. Thibodeau was asked if he thinks the three-point shot will eventually be a part of Barrett’s game.

“Yup. I think it will eventually come. I think as long as he’s taking right ones, it’s a big part of the NBA game - understanding the value of those shots. But there are a lot of other things he does well,” Thibodeau said. “Putting it on the floor, drawing more than one defender, spraying it out, finishing in the restricted, drawing fouls, things that can get you high value shots. We want him to play an all-around game. He can post the ball, he can drive the ball well. And I think as time goes on he’ll shoot the ball better and better from the perimeter.”

THIBS HIGH ON LAMELO:

Thibodeau was highly complimentary of Ball before Monday’s game. He didn’t take part in New York’s interview of Ball before the draft but he was familiar with the guard’s game.

“You can see the vision, the way he sees the game -- the way he passes the ball tells you how he sees the game. And that’s a gift. When you get that type of player, he makes everyone around him a lot better,” Thibodeau said “And that’s what Hayward does as well. For a young guy to come into the league and play the way he’s playing right now, it says a lot about his talent level. And that’s what makes this team so hard to guard.”

What else impressed Thibodeau about Ball?

“The gift of the way he sees the game at his size,” the coach said. “I think when you have that type of size they can see over people and it’s easy for them to make passes to the opposite corner to hit the roll man who is putting pressure on the rim. And so those things add a lot. But I just think the poise. HE has had a lot of different experiences that helped him mature.”