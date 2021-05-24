Knicks' Tom Thibodeau gives update on Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel drives to basket

After Nerlens Noel blocked two shots and had a steal in Game 1 against the Hawks, he left the game with an ankle injury.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau provided an update on his health, saying that he "participated in some" of Monday's practice.



"Tweaked his ankle. We'll see where he is tomorrow. He should be fine," Thibodeau said.

Noel has been more than serviceable since Mitchell Robinson fractured his foot. Since March 27, Noel has averaged 5.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while also blocking 2.6 shots. He averaged 27.0 minutes a game in his final 25 games played, starting 24 of them.

Noel also had six points and three rebounds on Sunday.

Noel will have another day to rest up, as the Knicks and Hawks aren't back in action on Wednesday night.