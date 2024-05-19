Knicks' Hart, Anunoby to go through warmups, both will start in Game 7

UPDATE: Both Josh Hart and OG Anunoby will play and start in Game 7 for the Knicks, the team announces. Both went through warmups and are able to go despite lingering injuries.

While how many minutes they can play and how close to 100% they are we will not know until the ball goes up, but the Knicks' chances of winning Game 7 are much better with these two key players than without.

They will officially be a game-time decision, but the Knicks' Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are going through warmups and are hopeful to play in Sunday's Game 7 at Madison Square Garden against the Pacers.

Tom Thibodeau said the duo would go through their pregame warmups then "we'll see where they are." Hart told reporters he was hopeful to play.

Knicks guard Josh Hart, questionable for Game 7 with a strained abdominal muscle, warming up. Going to be difficult to keep him off the court at MSG vs. Pacers. pic.twitter.com/JaRTGc8quG — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) May 19, 2024

Hart had to leave the Knicks' Game 6 loss in Indiana with an abdominal strain. Anunoby missed the last four games with a strained hamstring.

Anunoby's return would be huge defensively as he can be matched up with Pascal Siakam, allowing more of the defensive help to focus on slowing Tyrese Haliburton. Hart is the ultimate glue guy and someone who does a little bit of everything for the Knicks, averaging 13 points and 11.3 rebounds a game this series.

