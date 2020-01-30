Knicks, Grizzlies get into fight at end of game; Knicks fans chant “sell the team” at Dolan

The Knicks, at 13-36, found a way to hit a new low on Wednesday night.

The players didn’t just lose a game, they lost their cool. Frustrated fans made their (very reasonable) opinions heard but in a way sure to anger ownership.

It started with New York getting blown out at home by the Memphis Grizzlies 127-106 (the Griz are now 11-3 in January and improve to .500 as the eighth seed in the West). In a marathon of a season, this loss carried weight because these are both rebuilding teams, but one seems to be on a much better path.

In the final minute with the game decided, Memphis’ Jae Crowder stole a lazy pass from Julius Randle, then decided to take a corner three rather than dribble out the clock. The Knicks’ Elfrid Payton took exception to the shot, ran over and shoved Crowder to the floor. Crowder bounced back up and went at Payton, and then others jumped in and it was on (in a shove-not-hit NBA fight sense).

Elfrid Payton shoved Jae Crowder near the end of the game, leading to a scuffle at MSG.pic.twitter.com/1gbOt4ZA1v — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020





Payton, Crowder, and Marcus Morris were ejected. Payton can expect a suspension from the league for this — and he deserves it, this was the act of a sore loser, and after the game he was not remorseful saying he had a problem with Crowder taking that shot so he acted.

During the stoppage in play, while the officials sorted all this out, Knicks owner James Dolan got up to leave and that’s when a “sell the team” chant broke out from the frustrated fans at Madison Square Garden.

Almost had a fight break out at Madison Square Garden between Knicks and Grizzlies. Elfrid Payton shoves Jae Crowder on a 3-pointer with about 50 seconds left and Grizz up 124-106. He'll be hearing from NBA. pic.twitter.com/65kSzOHClc — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 30, 2020





Can you blame those fans? Soon the Knicks were pumping loud music in to try and drown out the chant, and Dolan reportedly told security to remove someone he could see in the lower bowl who was part of that chant (although, as you can hear from the video above, it was building-wide).

After the game, Morris — who had jumped in to defend Payton, earning his ejection as the third man in — was asked about the incident and quickly got in trouble for his comments.

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back…he's soft, very woman-like" – Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/MxtFnKbu3M — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020





Morris backed away from those comments and quickly apologized.

I apologize for using the term “female tendencies” I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) January 30, 2020





Expect the league office to hand down its verdicts in the next 48 hours. New York plays next on Saturday in Indiana.