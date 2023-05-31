Knicks, GM Scott Perry reportedly parting ways after 2 playoff appearances in 3 seasons

The New York Knicks and general manager Scott Perry are parting ways, Newsday and SNY report.

Perry plans to explore other options at the conclusion of his contract this offseason, according to the reports. His departure will end a six-year tenure in New York's front office, a period of stability for a franchise that's experienced little of it in recent decades. It's not clear from the reports if Perry and the Knicks discussed extending his contract.

Perry joined the Knicks from the Sacramento Kings in 2017 under previous team president Steve Mills. He remained when Leon Rose took over for a fired Mills in 2020 and signed a contract extension in 2021.

When Perry took the job in 2017, the Knicks had failed to produce 40 wins for four straight seasons. He oversaw the transition from the end of the Carmelo Anthony era in 2017 and moves that ultimately led to New York's return to the postseason. The Knicks failed to produce 30 wins in Perry's first three seasons, but have made the postseason in two of the three seasons since.

Knicks general manager Scott Perry is reportedly leaving at the conclusion of his contract this offseason. (Brad Penner/Reuters)

The Knicks finished at 47-35 this season, their best record since 2012-13. They also won their first playoff series since that same season with a first-round victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Perry as general manager, the Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis in hopes of landing a superstar with his contract space during the 2019 offseason. They failed to do so, but signed Julius Randle, who's developed into a two-time All-Star in his four years in New York.

The Knicks drafted RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Immanuel Quickley and traded for the draft rights to Quentin Grimes under Perry's watch. All contributoted to this season's playoff run. They also spent the No. 9 pick in 2018 on Kevin Knox, whom the Knicks traded four seasons later along with a first-round draft pick in a deal to acquire Cam Reddish. The Knicks ultimately traded Reddish in a deal to acquire Josh Hart prior to this season's trade deadline.

The Knicks don't have a selection in the upcoming draft, but have stockpiled four additional first-round picks in addition to their own over the six ensuing drafts.