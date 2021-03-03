Knicks G-League star Myles Powell expected to join Bucks on two-way contract

Scott Thompson
·1 min read
Myles Powell at Seton Hall holding the ball
Myles Powell at Seton Hall holding the ball

The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign Knicks G-League guard Myles Powell to a two-way contract, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Knicks waived Powell following the preseason, but has been a standout in Westchester for the G-League Knicks, averaging 17.8 points over 28.1 minutes on the floor. He's shooting 45 percent from the field and an impressive 45 percent from three-point land.

The Knicks scooped up Powell as an undrafted free agent right after the 2020 NBA Draft completed. A local product, growing up in Trenton, NJ and playing his college ball at Seton Hall, Powell was a Big East star in his four seasons with the Pirates.


