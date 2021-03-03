Knicks G-League star Myles Powell expected to join Bucks on two-way contract

Myles Powell at Seton Hall holding the ball

The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign Knicks G-League guard Myles Powell to a two-way contract, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Knicks waived Powell following the preseason, but has been a standout in Westchester for the G-League Knicks, averaging 17.8 points over 28.1 minutes on the floor. He's shooting 45 percent from the field and an impressive 45 percent from three-point land.

The Knicks scooped up Powell as an undrafted free agent right after the 2020 NBA Draft completed. A local product, growing up in Trenton, NJ and playing his college ball at Seton Hall, Powell was a Big East star in his four seasons with the Pirates.





