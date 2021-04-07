Knicks future for Toppin, Quickley and Knox | The Putback with Ian Begley

The Telegraph

PSG took an early lead after making an aggressive start Bayern fought back well, taking control in the second half but PSG struck on the counter to secure their advantage The last time Mauricio Pochettino faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League, his Tottenham Hotspur team were thumped 7-2. Pochettino’s players could not get close to the German champions on that occasion so he must have taken considerable personal pleasure, if he found time to think about such things, from this relentless brawl of a match in Munich. It takes a certain type of bravery to attack a team of Bayern’s class in the way that Pochettino's PSG did at the Allianz Arena. It also takes a certain calibre of player to succeed with such an approach, and in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar they had two individuals capable of sticking more than a few daggers into the heart of the German side’s defence. Fresh from outshining Lionel Messi, the world’s best player, in the previous round, Mbappe turned his attention to the world’s best team. His two finishes were further proof of his world-class ability and yet another reminder that he is fast becoming the world’s most devastating attacker, if he is not already there. Between Mbappe’s goals there was so much action that it would require a book or two to detail it all. Marquinhos scored PSG’s second, before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller both struck for a Bayern team that played with an intensity and intent that bordered on recklessness.