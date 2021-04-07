Knicks future for Toppin, Quickley and Knox | The Putback with Ian Begley

On an all-new episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport, SNY’s NBA Insider is joined by Chris Williamson and Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report and The Athletic to talk about the point guard position for the Knicks

How should they play this out with Elfrid Payton, Immanuel Quickley, and Derrick Rose? The crew also covers a recent tough stretch for the team, Obi Toppin’s future role, and the playing time question for Kevin Knox.

