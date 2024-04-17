Knicks' full playoff schedule for first round of 2024 NBA postseason

The Knicks' full schedule for the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs is out.

New York will face the winner of Wednesday's Play-In game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Here are the dates and times:

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at Madison Square Garden, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at MSG, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, April 25 at Philadelphia/Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, April 28 at Philadelphia/Miami, 1 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 at MSG, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 at Philadelphia/Miami, time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 at MSG, time TBD