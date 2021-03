USA TODAY Sports

Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Saints DT Sheldon Rankins is leaving for a $17 million, two-year deal with the Jets. Rankins will turn 27 in a few weeks and has been very productive when healthy. Injuries have caused him to fall short of expectations as 2015’s twelfth overall draft pick. Rankins reportedly was hotly sought after in free agency, Tom Pelissero added that the Jets outbid an offer from the Bengals