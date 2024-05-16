Knicks forward OG Anunoby out again for Game 6 against Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Knicks forward and former Indiana University star OG Anunoby is out for Game 6 of New York's Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Pacers with a left hamstring strain according to the NBA's official injury report.

Anunoby suffered the injury late in Game 2 of the series and hasn't returned since. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before Game 5 that Anunoby had made progress in his rehabilitation doing light court work before spending most of his rehab time in a swimming pool before that. However, by Thursday evening, it was apparently clear he would not be available for Friday's 8:30 p.m. Game 6 against the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Knicks lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics, who beat Cleveland 4-1 in the other Eastern Conference semifinal. If the Pacers win Friday to avoid elimination, the teams will meet in Game 7 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden, which wouldn't make for much more recovery time for Anunoby.

Anunoby averaged 14.7 points per game this season including 14.1 after he was traded from the Raptors to the Knicks in late December. He missed extensive time after the trade due to elbow surgery, but the Knicks were 20-3 this season with him available. He's averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in eight playoff games. He had 28 points in Game 2 before his injury.

With Anunoby out, the Knicks have used multiple starting lineups. They started Precious Achiuwa in his place at power forward in Games 3 and 4 but used a smaller lineup in Game 5, bringing up guard Miles McBride and moving 6-4 wing Josh Hart into the power forward position. McBride scored 17 points and also hounded Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton on the defensive end.

Haliburton is no longer listed on the injury report after being marked questionable in the first five games of the series, initially with back spasms, then with a sprained right ankle and a sacral contusion suffered in Game 3. The Pacers' injury report is clean except for guard Bennedict Mathurin, who has been out for the year since early March with a torn labrum. Knicks forward Julius Randle, wing Bojan Bogdanovic and center Mitchell Robinson are all still out with injuries that have cost them extended time, but no one else is on New York's injury report.

