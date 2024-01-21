Knicks forward Julius Randle on his triple-double, friendship with ex-teammates RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley

In this Knicks postgame news conference, Julius Randle chalked up his triple-double against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday with "being aggressive." Besides the 18 points and 16 rebounds, he handed out 10 assists by "making the right play." Randle then shared his thoughts on his ex-Knicks' teammates RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, "Those guys are special to me, I built a great relationship with both of them."