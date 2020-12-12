Knicks fans were pumped with Obi Toppin’s first preseason game

Obi Toppin established himself as a highlight reel in college at the University of Dayton so it was only right that he brought those moves to his first preseason game on Friday with the New York Knicks.

The eighth overall pick recorded 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in 20 minutes off the bench in a 90-84 win over the Detroit Pistons. He wasted little time getting to work after scoring six points alone in the first quarter.

Toppin showed off his ability on offense throughout the contest, from his work in the post to his dribbling ability. He shot 4-of-9 from the field and did the majority of his damage inside the painted area.

Of the Knicks’ three rookies, only Toppin played on Friday as first-round pick Immanuel Quickley and undrafted guard Myles Powell did not play in the contest. Quickley had previously drawn praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau but he did not specify why he didn’t play.

Knicks fans were understandably excited to see how Toppin played during his debut game. The organization has high hopes for Toppin this year and, now, so do some fans that were hyping him up after the game on social media.

not much difference between obi toppin and anthony davis if we're being honest. no i won't be returning to this tweet — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 12, 2020

some are asking if Obi Toppin is the best Knick to wear #1 in the last 10 years. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 12, 2020

Obi Toppin is already better than Julius Randle. — Bootum (@DaRealBootum) December 12, 2020

What if Obi Toppin is really good and things actually get better for us #Knicks? — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) December 12, 2020

Following the performance, Toppin and the Knicks will stay in Detroit and face the Pistons once again on Sunday as the NBA limits the amount of travel for teams this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues

Related

Tom Thibodeau: Toppin, Quickley among best conditioned in Knicks camp Immanuel Quickley named his biggest surprise of Knicks training camp Knicks' Obi Toppin dazzling in conditioning testing in training camp

List