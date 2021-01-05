Knicks fans react on Twitter to Immanuel Quickley’s career-high 16 points

On Monday, Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 16 points to help lead the New York Knicks to a 113-108 comeback victory on the road over the Atlanta Hawks.

New York trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, but went on a run to cut the deficit to just four points entering the final period. Quickley scored 10 points alone in the fourth quarter as the Knicks outscored the Hawks by nine late to win.

Quickley finished by shooting 4-of-7 from the field while he went 2-of-3 from 3-point range and a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. He got the job done on both ends of the floor and finished a plus-17 while on the court, the best mark of any player in the game.

The moment, as he said after the game, wasn’t too big for him.

“I got great teammates, we got this win,” Quickley said. “I went to the University of Kentucky, we played in front of 30,000 [fans] every night so just to come out here and the get win with my guys, we had to battle back but I think this team is going to do something special. I’m just proud of teammates, proud of my coaches.”

The performance by Quickley came in just his third game with the Knicks. He suffered a hip injury in the season opener that forced him to miss four games before returning on Saturday with nine points in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Following the win, Knicks fans were pumped by what they saw from Quickley and immediately went on Twitter to offer their (hilarious) reactions to his performance.

Will Immanuel Quickley make the All-Star team this year or will he win MVP? — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) January 5, 2021

Immanuel Quickley might have become my favorite NBA player tonight. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) January 5, 2021

This dynamic Immanuel Quickley/Austin Rivers tandem is going to need a nickname. #Knicks — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) January 5, 2021

What do you know: Immanuel Quickley can hit shots if you give them to him — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) January 5, 2021

I'm looking forward to Immanuel Quickley's first 50 point game — J.Đ. (@dimsuite) January 4, 2021

Knocking on my neighbors’ doors to tell them the good news about Immanuel Quickley. I’m wearing a mask don’t worry — Seth Rosenthal (@seth_rosenthal) January 5, 2021

Turns out good things happen when you play Immanuel Quickley! — Jeremy Cohen (@TheCohencidence) January 5, 2021

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY IS THE STEAL OF THE DRAFT HES SO GOOD — Fredo🗽 (@goknickstape) January 5, 2021

Idk what the hell that was but let that be a lesson to you to never take Immanuel Quickley out of the game — Bootum (@DaRealBootum) January 5, 2021

QUICKSANITY — Immanuel Quickley Stan (@blames_dolan) January 5, 2021

