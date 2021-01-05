Knicks fans react on Twitter to Immanuel Quickley’s career-high 16 points

Cody Taylor
·3 min read

On Monday, Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 16 points to help lead the New York Knicks to a 113-108 comeback victory on the road over the Atlanta Hawks.

New York trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, but went on a run to cut the deficit to just four points entering the final period. Quickley scored 10 points alone in the fourth quarter as the Knicks outscored the Hawks by nine late to win.

Quickley finished by shooting 4-of-7 from the field while he went 2-of-3 from 3-point range and a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. He got the job done on both ends of the floor and finished a plus-17 while on the court, the best mark of any player in the game.

The moment, as he said after the game, wasn’t too big for him.

“I got great teammates, we got this win,” Quickley said. “I went to the University of Kentucky, we played in front of 30,000 [fans] every night so just to come out here and the get win with my guys, we had to battle back but I think this team is going to do something special. I’m just proud of teammates, proud of my coaches.”

The performance by Quickley came in just his third game with the Knicks. He suffered a hip injury in the season opener that forced him to miss four games before returning on Saturday with nine points in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Following the win, Knicks fans were pumped by what they saw from Quickley and immediately went on Twitter to offer their (hilarious) reactions to his performance.

