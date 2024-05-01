After Knicks fans invaded Game 4, 76ers ownership buying thousands of Game 6 tickets to distribute

Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo in Philadelphia for Game 4 this past Sunday, making it sound like a home game for New York. And Sixers ownership -- past and present -- is doing something to try to prevent that from happening again.

The Sixers ownership group of Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and David Adelman, and Fanatics CEO and former co-owner Michael Rubin, will be buying more than 2,000 tickets to give out.

"The tickets will be distributed to first responders, health care professionals, community groups and other local Philadelphia-based organizations to harness the intensity and excitement for tomorrow's crucial showdown with the New York Knicks," 76ers spokesperson Dave Sholler said.

The move comes after Knicks fans not only took over the arena during the Knicks' crucial Game 4 victory, but enveloped the surrounding area after.

Following Game 4, Sixers star Joel Embiid was very unhappy with the amount of Knicks fans in the building.

"Disappointing," Embiid said after the game. "I love our fans. Think it's unfortunate. And I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously, you've got a lot of Knicks fans and they're down the road. Never seen it, and I've been here for 10 years.

"Kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. So they've always shown up, and I don't think that should happen. It's not OK."

Game 6 is Thursday at 9 p.m.

If necessary, Game 7 will be played on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.