Knicks' Evan Fournier available vs. Hornets after being ruled out earlier for 'personal reasons'

Evan Fournier jumper solo closeup white jersey

Evan Fournier will indeed be available Wednesday night when the Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden.

The team announced earlier in the day that Fournier would be out due to "personal reasons" before changing his status to questionable a few hours later. But, an hour before tip-off it appears that Fournier is a go.

Fournier has only missed two games this season, and after an uneven start to the season, has turned it on for the Knicks especially after the All-Star break. In his first season with the team, Fournier is averaging 14 points per game and shooting 39 percent from three.

The Knicks are currently four games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the 10 seed and a spot in the Play-In tournament. With just six games remaining, including tonight, every contest matters.

Meanwhile, Quentin Grimes is out again for Wednesday night’s game with right knee soreness. The 21-year-old missed the team’s last two games with the nagging injury.

Following the Hornets, the Knicks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards before ending the season against the Toronto Raptors.