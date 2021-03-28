Knicks emotional upon hearing news of Mitchell Robinson's injury

RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson blue jerseys

The emotion was raw and real from the Knicks when speaking about Mitchell Robinson's fractured foot he suffered on Saturday in Milwaukee.

Derrick Rose said he was “lost for words” and was visibly choked up upon hearing the news of Robinson’s injury in his postgame interview with Knicks announcer Mike Breen.

“It sucks. Especially the more I got to know him, but for someone like him, seeing how hard he worked to get back and for this to happen, just sucks man," Rose said, speaking of the fractured hand that kept Robinson out 15 games earlier this season. "But at the same time, we know that whoever steps up next, they have to be prepared, they have to come in and give us their all, but losing a player like that, it always hurts when he’s such a big part of this team.”

“Obviously, we care about each other a lot. Mitchell’s been terrific for us. You hate to see it," said head coach Tom Thibodeau. "It’s a very close-knit group. You feel for Mitchell because all the work that he’s put in."

Despite the injury, though, Thibodeau has faith that Robinson will "be fine" and trust his rehab process.

"He’s been through that before, and then just maximize his time that way. You feel for a teammate. It’s part of the game, and you have to deal with it as best as you can," Thibodeau said.

“It’s tough. Feel for him," added RJ Barett. "He worked so hard to get back. To see him go down again, man, it hurts us, hurts our team, just be with him every step of the way until he gets back.”