Knicks emerge as JaVale McGee trade candidate as Lakers look to sign Marc Gasol

JaVale McGee Lakers

The Knicks have emerged as potential trade partners with the Lakers for JaVale McGee, as Los Angeles continues to try and free up cap space to sign free agent center Marc Gasol, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed Sunday.

According to Begley, trading McGee was always part of the Lakers' offseason plan if they were going to try and free up cap space. They are trying to get more money and look more financially attractive to Gasol, who has narrowed down his choices of landing spots to Los Angeles and Toronto.

McGee is owed $4.2 million this season, so if the Knicks were to partake in this trade, it would look similar to the deal they just did with the Utah Jazz: taking in Ed Davis' $5 million contract with two second rounds picks sent to New York in the trade, as well.

Though the Lakers don't have much when it comes to future draft assets, you can expect the Knicks to get at least one additional asset out of the trade if they agree to a deal.

The Knicks' involvement in trade talks were first reported by The New York Times' Marc Stein.