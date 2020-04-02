Report: Knicks eye Sixers GM Elton Brand as possible next GM

Recently hired New York Knicks president Leon Rose has is looking at Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand to fill the team’s vacant GM position, according to the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy.

Brand has been in place as Sixers GM since he took the position in Sept. 2018 following the Bryan Colangelo burner account fiasco. In two seasons as Sixers GM, the former All-Star power forward has overseen the acquisitions of Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Josh Richardson.

Knicks president reportedly wanted to wait and see if Brand was fired

While the Sixers have been aggressive in building around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons under Brand, his tenure has only seen a second-round exit last year and a disappointing 39-26 record this year.

Still, that’s a heck of a lot better than what the Knicks have experienced in that time.

Per the Daily News, Brand is under contract with the Sixers through next season, which means compensation will be a question if the Knicks really want him. Curiously, Rose reportedly wanted to see if Brand was fired after this year’s playoffs.

The team was previously interested in poaching Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, and later named Rose — a former agent — as president. Rose has since preached patience to Knicks fans, an idea that he was apparently willing to follow in the search for a new right-hand man.

The Sixers have been good under Elton Brand. Not great, but good. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

