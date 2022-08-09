Knicks have edge over other potential suitors for Donovan Mitchell

Over the past few weeks, I’ve written or said or thought some variation of the following line countless times: the Knicks’ B-level offer is better than most of the other suitors’ A-level offers. But how true is that? Which of the Non-Knicks Six can come close to the package New York could cobble together? The Jazz want five or six or seven first-round picks, as well as young players. The Knicks own all of their firsts as well as four from other teams: the Wizards’ in 2023, the Detroit Pistons’ in ‘23, the Dallas Mavericks’ in ‘23 and the Milwaukee Bucks’ in ‘25. All of those are protected. They can deal up to eight first-rounders, including up to four unprotected ones. They could add at least three first-round swaps. They have attractive up-and-comers, including RJ Barrett (who we should assume would not be part of a hypothetical deal), Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.

Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic

