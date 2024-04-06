Knicks drop tough contest with 108-100 loss to Bulls

The Knicks dropped a tough one against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Here are the takeaways...

-New York found themselves quickly outclassed and shorthanded in a 108-100 loss to Chicago, a sour return for OG Anunoby from injury. Despite his insertion into the lineup and Jalen Brunson’s 35 points and 11 assists, the Knicks failed to overcome an early deficit.

-Miles McBride scored 19 points on 4-for-7 shooting from deep, with Anunoby putting up 12 and two steals in his return.

-Javonte Green led Chicago with a career night off the bench with 25 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-14 shooting, with Ayo Dosunmu adding 24 points.

-DeMar DeRozan finished with 20 points and 10 assists on the evening, while Nikola Vucevic notched 16 points and 13 rebounds.

-The Knicks got off to another rough start, giving up an early 9-2 Bulls lead en route to falling behind by double digits late in the quarter. Dosunmu stormed out of the gates, scoring seven of Chicago’s first nine, and finished the opening period with 14 points, three assists and two threes to give the Bulls a 29-17 advantage.

-To make matters worse for New York, Josh Hart caught Green’s face with his foot near the end of the quarter, getting ejected after a replay review.

-Brunson started slow, shooting 2-for-9 from the field for five points along with two turnovers, as Chicago went on a 16-6 run to go up 41-23 near the midway point of the second.

-Green broke open on a half-court alley-oop, then two plays later found an open lane past multiple Knicks defenders in transition for a nasty reverse dunk. It was one of the Knicks’ poorest defensive stretches of the season.

-The Bulls went up 20, 50-30, with just under four minutes to go in the half. They kept pouring it on with Green dunks and a Dosunmu side-step three. Both had 17 points in the first half as Chicago led 61-44.

-One bright side for New York was McBride showing no effects from moving back to a bench role, scoring 11 points on a couple threes in the first half. Brunson got going late in the second to finish with 21 points.

-The third quarter looked like more of the same until Anunoby became a factor. He poked away a steal, leading to a McBride three, then followed up with a three and slam to encroach on Chicago’s double digit lead.

-After a couple Knicks scores, another Anunoby-forced steal led to a slam that cut the Bulls lead to five past the midway point of the period. McBride continued to step up in Hart’s absence, but the Bulls fired back, leading 81-76 going into the fourth.

-The non-Brunson minutes allowed Chicago to immediately build back a double-digit lead to start the final frame. Thibodeau had to sub him back a minute and seven seconds in, after he played close to the entire third quarter.

-New York competed from there, but failed to close the gap materially for most of the quarter. Anunoby hit an open three, came away with a steal leading to a score, then snaked a pick-and-roll for a mid-range jumper to try and spark a run, but DeRozan consistently had an answer.

-Down seven with three minutes to play, the Knicks gave up multiple offensive rebounds, tip-ins and open three-point attempts but the Bulls couldn’t convert, and a Brunson and-one the other way cut the deficit to four.

-But a pick-and-pop opened Vucevic up for a deep top-of-key three, and he iced the game with 93 seconds left and the Bulls up eight.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks are back in action on Sunday night when they take on the No. 2 seed Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m.