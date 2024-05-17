Knicks discussion with NBA Radio’s Justin Termine

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NBA Radio host Justin Termine joins NY SportsNation Nightly to talk Knicks ahead of a crucial Game 6 in Indiana. He and Moose discuss the rise of Jalen Brunson, the criticism directed at head coach Tom Thibodeau, and a potential matchup with the Boston Celtics.

