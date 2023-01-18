Knicks discussing Cam Reddish trade with Mavericks, eyeing reunion with Reggie Bullock: report

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (21) against the Phoenix Suns. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Reddish hasn’t played a minute of game action for the Knicks since early December, and the team still seems intent on trading him.

Marc Stein reports that the Knicks are “angling” to acquire former Knick Reggie Bullock from the Dallas Mavericks in a potential Reddish trade, though the Bullock is “held in high regard” by Dallas.

Bullock, 31, is averaging 5.8 points a game for the Mavs this season, but put up some of his best career numbers during his two-year stint as a Knick from 2019-21 (10.0 points per game, 39.3 percent shooting from three-point range).

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reported in December that the Knicks and Lakers touched base on a three-team trade that would have included Reddish, but nothing has since materialized.

The Knicks acquired Reddish in a Jan. 2022 trade with the Atlanta Hawks, and they gave up a fair amount to land him, sending Kevin Knox and a 2022 first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Reddish, Solomon Hill (waived shortly after the trade) and a 2025 second-round pick.

For whatever reason, the 23-year-old Reddish has seemingly fallen out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau, as the former No. 10 overall pick in 2019 hasn’t played in the Knicks last 22 games. His most recent appearance came against the Mavericks on Dec. 3, when he played just nine scoreless minutes and posted a -16.

Reddish has had a few splashy games here and there, including a pair of 20-plus-point games this season, but his time with the Knicks has been disastrous overall, with the athletic wing averaging just 7.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, shooting 28.7 percent from beyond the arc.