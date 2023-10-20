Knicks discuss preparing for 2023 season opener vs Celtics

Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
It's early in the NHL season, so there are very good options in the waiver wire to help fantasy teams rest of season.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reigns of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
While their two chief Eastern rivals reloaded, cash-and-asset-strapped Miami worked the margins and did its thing, which is mostly just being the Heat.
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
Big-money QB Derek Carr looks ineffective. Depth is gone. And New Orleans is projected to be $72 million over the 2024 salary cap. Get used to the Saints as they've looked this season.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some very important findings that could help you to victory in Week 7.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
With the ALCS now tied 2-2, the Astros have a whole new series — and the bats and the experience to take advantage vs. the Rangers.
Lewis Hamilton is 30 points behind Sergio Perez with five races to go.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James will play against each other in a regular-season game next week for the first time since 2018.
Dan Titus rounded up 12 NBA and fantasy basketball analysts for a points-league mock draft — here are the results.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Cooper Kupp is worth paying up for again in DFS this week. Who else does Dalton Del Don suggest you get in your lineup?
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins move the ball against the Eagles?
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.