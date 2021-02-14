Knicks' Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley blending well together early

Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley and Taj Gibson

If you were wondering how the Derrick Rose trade will impact Immanuel Quickley, it seems to be working out pretty well so far.

Through three games, the Knicks are outscoring their opponents by 42 points when Quickley and Rose are on the court.

It’s a very small sample size (just 59 minutes), but the early signs are encouraging.



Here’s what Quickley said on Saturday when he was asked if/how things are different when he shares the court with Rose.

“For me, individually, it helps on offense and defense,” the rookie said. “On offense it’s somebody else who can make plays, help make the game easier for myself, to score and make the game easier to facilitate.

“He’s a good shooter and can get to his spots as well. And then on defense he guards so it helps me a lot on defense, whether it be showing me something on the help side or on the ball the defense. I think he’s great on both sides of the ball.”

The Knicks outscored Houston by 18 points when Rose and Quickley shared the floor on Saturday. Quickley scored 22 points, hitting several key shots over a stretch that spanned late third to early fourth quarter when the Knicks (13-15) pulled away.

Tom Thibodeau likes Quickley and Rose (and Alec Burks) in his backcourts because of their versatility. That versatility’s been evident over the past three games. Sometimes it seems like Rose and Quickley take turns bringing the ball up the courtwhen they’re on the floor.

“It’s kind of like pickup, whoever gets it, gets it. He told me if I get it, don’t look back at him, just go out and hoop and do what I do and I feel the same way for him,” Quickley said. “So it’s kind of like pick up. Whoever gets it, gets it. And we kind of play off each other and I feel like when you’re playing with somebody that’s good, or great, really, it just makes the game a lot easier.”

If Rose and Quickley can continue to help the Knicks win games for the next four weeks, it will be interesting to see how New York approaches things at the March 25 trade deadline.

NOEL THRIVES AS STARTER: Nerlens Noel started in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson against Houston and played well.

He had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes. Unless the Knicks go with a smaller lineup, Noel will probably start at center during Robinson’s absence.

Thibodeau feels comfortable with Noel in that role. New York is ranked third in points allowed per 100 possessions. Robinson played a significant role in that success. But the Knicks are confident that there won’t be a significant dropoff with Robinson out.

“When you look at it statistically, and you see the rim protection and where (Noel) ranks in the league, you knew that would be a great asset and it’s the same thing with Mitch. So when we sub we don’t lose that component in the defense, which I think it’s critical. You have two elite rim protectors,” Thibodeau said, when asked about Noel. “And when you add in his ability to guard pick and roll, it’s a different look. He’s got great feet, great anticipation, it’s a defensive mindset. Both guys have really helped anchor our defense and they’re the backline. So they’re the eyes of the defense, their communication is critical.

"But the fact that he’s an experienced guy, he’s a good veteran leader, he’s a hard playing guy and those things go a long ways towards winning. I think sometimes what they do – it’s not recognized in the box score, it’s maybe not glamorous to some, but I think to his teammates, to his coaches, in terms of impacting winning, those guys are invaluable to us. So we know how important they are.”

Similar to the Quickley/Rose backcourt, Noel’s performance during Robinson’s absence will likely be key for a Knicks team hoping to make the playoffs.

“I took it upon myself to be the veteran of the team and step up to the task, whatever’s asked of me. I think I’ve done that,” Noel said on Saturday. “I’ll take it up a notch for these next – whatever starts I get through this period of time. I definitely want to play my game.”

FILM SESSIONS: Rose has been spending time watching film with Knicks assistant Andy Greer. The film sessions are helping Rose get acclimated to his role in New York. Greer has coached Rose as an assistant in Chicago and Minnesota.

“Everyday I’m going as hard as I can by being in the playbook with coach Andy. I’m looking at the film, going over once we land to get extra work in. Running over the plays,” Rose said Friday. “We’ve been watching a ton of plays because I’m playing more of the two-spot certain situations with Quick bringing the ball up when we come in the game. So I’m having to learn twospots right away. And the playbook is a little different, the terminology is a little different. But it’s coming back to me slowly whenever I am out there.”