Knicks deal Austin Rivers and Iggy Brazdeikis, acquire 76ers' Terrance Ferguson in three-way trade

Austin Rivers pulls up for a jumper vs Jazz blue uniforms

The Knicks have acquired Philadelphia 76ers SG Terrance Ferguson and C Vincent Poirier in a three-way trade that also sends PG Austin Rivers to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Iggy Brazdeikis to Philadelphia, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed.

Here's the full scope of the trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Sixers reporter Kyle Neubeck:

- 76ers acquire Thunder PG George Hill and Brazdeikis

- Knicks acquire Ferguson, Poirier and Philly's 2021 second-round pick

- Oklahoma City acquires C Tony Bradley, Rivers, and Philly's 2025 and 2026 second-round picks



Begley reported earlier in the week that the Knicks were trying to amicably part ways with Rivers due to his not having a clear role on the team. Rivers, who is currently on paternity leave, has had trouble seeing the floor since New York dealt for Derrick Rose, which only added to the logjam of point guards on the roster.

As for the 22-year-old Ferguson, he's a former first-round pick by the Thunder in 2017. He was a part of the Thunder's Danny Green trade with Philly before the start of the season.



He's seen time in just 13 games this season, averaging a low 3.8 minutes per game. Green, Matisse Thybulle, Seth Curry and others were above him on the depth chart in Philly.

The same goes for Poirier, a 27-year-old who has dealt with Joel Embiid, Bradley and Dwight Howard at the center position.

Brazdeikis was in a similar situation as Ferguson and Poirier -- he just didn't have a place on the team. Despite showing promise as a second-rounder two seasons ago, it was hard for Tom Thibodeau to find time for Brazdeikis when RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Alec Burks, and Obi Toppin are all on the roster.