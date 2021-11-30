Knicks could try to trade Kemba Walker: report

Knicks Kemba Walker drives against Hornets white jersey

It's been an unceremonious ride for Kemba Walker since the season started. Once thought to be a perfect addition to the Knicks' backcourt, Walker has now been removed from the rotation.

So it may not come as too much of a surprise to read this: The Knicks will look to trade Walker prior to the NBA deadline, per Bleacher Report's A. Sherrod Blakely.

That deadline is far away (Feb. 10) and Walker's value could change by then. But, as of right now, the Knicks are loaded at point guard and a team looking for veteran help could inquire.



Blakely also mentions John Wall, the Rockets point guard who could also be moved. Wall recently said he wants to start playing again despite both sides agreeing he wouldn't play this season, but there is potential to spark a deal for the dynamic floor general.

"It's a tough decision to make, but you always have to do what you think is best for the team," Tom Thibodeau said on Monday regarding Walker being on the bench.

Walker has started every game he’s played so far this season, but his offensive production was supposed to outweigh his defensive metrics. That hasn’t been the case with 11.7 points per game, 3.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds. He is shooting 43 percent from the field but New York has the best defensive rating in the league when he’s not on the floor.

With Alec Burks getting hot, he comes into the starting rotation now. Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley’s affinity to be efficient two-way players makes it even more crowded at point guard.

We’ll see what happens as the situation develops in New York, but if the new Knicks starting rotation begins to catch fire, Walker could very well be on the way out.