Knicks complete comeback to pick up first Summer League win after 82-80 victory over Magic

Jul 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Knicks guard Trevor Keels (3) passes the ball during the NBA Summer League Championship game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks came back from 13 points down to pick up their first win in the Summer League by defeating the Orlando Magic, 82-80, in overtime.

Here are the takeaways...

-The Magic got out to a 7-2 run to start the game, but the Knicks led by Charlie Brown Jr. and Jaylen Martin would fight back to even the score on multiple occasions in the first quarter. The Magic would go out to a 7-0 run with a little more than a minute remaining, but the Knicks would close out the quarter with four straight points to end the first down just 23-9.

Brown Jr. and Martin led the Knicks with five points each while Michael Foster Jr. had three assists in the opening frame. The Knicks defense, again, could not keep an opponent down. They allowed Orlando to shoot 56 percent (9-of-16) in the quarter.

- An 8-2 run to start the second quarter gave the Knicks their first lead of the game at 25-23. Scoring during that run came from four different players and that balanced scoring would continue. The Magic would end the quarter on a 5-0 run to go into halftime tied at 41.

The Knicks shot much better in the second quarter, hitting 11-of-18 shots (61 percent). The defense was also better, keeping the Magic to 35 percent shooting. Marcus Garrett and Isaiah Roby scored four points each

- The Magic got out to a 7-0 run to start the third and it wouldn’t get much better for the Knicks. Orlando would build a lead as 13 and New York went into the fourth quarter down 64-53.

The Knicks shot a putrid 28 percent (5-18) and scored just 12 points in the quarter. Isaiah Roby (two points), Dmytro Skapintsev (two points) and Martin (two points), Jalen Harris (two points), Brown Jr. (two points) and QJ Peterson (two points) were the only players to score in the third.

- The fourth quarter was a much different story as the Knicks went on a 9-0 run thanks to threes from Peterson, Brown Jr. and Trevor Keels. New York would bring the score down to 66-64 with 6:38 remaining. A Brown Jr. three put the Knicks within one point with three minutes remaining and would take the lead with 2:35 remaining. The Knicks would have the ball with the score tied at 73 with 12 seconds remaining. Foster Jr. would take a Brown Jr. pass and lay it in to give the Knicks the lead with seven seconds remaining. Out of a timeout, Anthony Black would tip in a missed three-pointer at the buzzer to tie it up at 75 and send the game to overtime.

Neither team shot particularly well with the Knicks shooting 33 percent and the Magic at 25 percent, but New York doubled up Orlando 22-11 in the fourth to have a chance.

- Summer League overtime is different in that it’s a race to a certain number. In this case, it was 82. Overtime was when Peterson took over, hitting a corner two and then a three after a crazy sequence where the Knicks grabbed three consecutive offensive rebounds. The Magic would tie it at 80 apiece, but Martin would drive to his left and hit a floating jumper to put the game away.

Martin finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting with two rebounds and three assists. Brown Jr. had a team-high 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting including 3-of-7 from three. Peterson finished with 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting with nine rebounds and five assists.

